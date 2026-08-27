A petition to rename Nashville International Airport in honour of Dolly Parton has gained significant traction, collecting nearly 127,000 signatures after the country music icon's recent passing. The proposal is also backed by local lawmakers.

A Change.org petition seeking to rename Nashville International Airport in honour of country music icon Dolly Parton has gained significant support following her death, with nearly 127,000 signatures collected so far, Billboard reported.

The initiative, which was originally launched last year by Nashville comedian Lydia Popovich and photographer Dan Dion, gained fresh momentum after Parton's passing on August 25. The petition calls for Nashville International Airport to be renamed "Dolly Parton International Airport" as a tribute to the singer's contribution to music, philanthropy and the city of Nashville.

"On August 25, the world lost an angel. Dolly Parton left this earth to join her husband Carl in the heavens. It's difficult to imagine a world without our Dreamer-In-Chief," the petition stated. "How are we going to be okay without her magic to keep us safe? How can we shine without her light? The truth is, Dolly has dispersed the magic. It's in the butterflies, the wildflowers, and on the breath of the children reading the words aloud of their first book. She has left us everything we need," it added, as per the outlet.

The petition also highlighted Parton's legacy, saying, "She's taught us all the ways to be a good person. It's on us to live up to her legacy. Care more. Be more. Dream More."

Lawmakers Back Renaming Proposal

Several lawmakers and local officials have backed the proposal. Nashville City Council member Russ Bradford said he would sponsor a resolution urging the Metro Nashville Airport Authority to consider renaming the airport.

"Dolly Parton isn't just a country music icon; she's a global ambassador for our city, our state, and everything we love about Tennessee," Bradford said. He added that Parton's philanthropic efforts through the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library, along with her role in bringing Nashville global recognition, made her an ideal figure to honour.

"Renaming BNA in her honor would be a fitting tribute to someone whose generosity and hometown pride have never wavered," Bradford said, Billboard reported. Bradford, however, clarified that the resolution would only express the Metro Council's support, while the final decision rests with the Airport Authority.

Tennessee State Senator Todd Warner also supported the proposal, writing, "Yes I will definitely introduce legislation to rename the BNA airport Dolly Parton International Airport!"

Popovich said the petition had initially received around 50,000 signatures before gaining renewed attention after Parton's death at the age of 80 due to cancer, Billboard reported. "People want to remember her. They want to remember even beyond the immediacy of her death," Popovich said. "I feel like this is Nashville's way of telling Dolly that we love her forever," she added.

Following Parton's death, Nashville International Airport paid tribute by lighting its parking garages pink through the weekend, Billboard reported. (ANI)