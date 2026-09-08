The over-200-year-old 'Glass Palace' in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai, built by a zamindar in European style, has been restored by the state government. The historic structure, once in ruins due to neglect, has been given a new lease of life.

The over-200-year-old structure popularly known as the ‘Glass Palace’, located near Arani in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district, has been given a new lease of life following its restoration by the state government. The grand palace is situated deep inside a forest area, around three kilometres from Poosimalaikuppam village near Arani in Tiruvannamalai district.

Historical Significance

According to historians, the palace was built around 200 years ago by a local ruler or zamindar named Jagir Thirumalai Rao. It is believed that he constructed the palace in an elegant European architectural style for the woman he loved.

Decline and Call for Restoration

Due to years of neglect and lack of maintenance, the historic structure gradually deteriorated and reached the verge of complete ruin. Several architectural elements, including doors, glass panels and iron frames, were reportedly removed and stolen by unidentified persons. Historians had also urged the government to restore the palace and develop it as a tourist destination so that the public could learn about its historical significance.

Government Intervention and Restoration

In 2021, the Forest Department of the Arani Forest Range took the Glass Palace under its control. Forest officials subsequently fenced the premises and declared the area a protected site. The restoration and renovation works are currently being carried out through the Public Works Department. The work has now reached its final stage and is expected to be completed within a few days.

While talking about restoration, one of the local residents told ANI, "I have been seeing this Glass Palace in a dilapidated condition since my childhood. Now that I see it restored and looking magnificent, I can only imagine how beautiful it must have been during the time of the king. This historically significant Glass Palace should also be declared a tourist destination.” The Glass Palace, which was once on the verge of disappearing due to neglect, is now being restored to its former glory and has begun attracting attention for its unique architectural beauty. (ANI)