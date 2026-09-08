Inmates of Raipur's Central Jail have crafted 500 eco-friendly Ganesh idols for the upcoming festival. Made of clay and organic colours, the idols contain seeds of tulsi and other plants, blending faith with environmental sustainability.

The inmates of Central Jail Raipur have crafted eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

According to the Jail Superintendent Yogesh Singh, the inmates of Central Jail Raipur have crafted approximately 500 eco-friendly clay idols of Lord Ganesh to promote environmental conservation. The idols range from one to two feet in height and have been put on sale at Jail Emporium.

Eco-friendly Idols with Embedded Seeds

While talking to ANI, Jail Superintendent Yogesh Singh explained that the key feature of these idols is the exclusive use of natural clay and organic colours, alongside the incorporation of seeds for tulsi and various other plants embedded directly inside them. "Following the festival, when these idols are immersed, the seeds infused in it is going to germinate and contribute to the environment. This initiative blends religious faith with environmental protection and a message of sustainability.

Inmate Rehabilitation and Skill Development

Ten inmates meticulously and creatively crafted these attractive idols of Lord Shri Ganesh. Beyond fostering personality development, skill enhancement, and positive thinking among the prisoners, this activity serves as a commendable effort to connect them with socially useful and eco-friendly causes," said Yogesh Singh.

The Jail Superintendent stated that Central Jail Raipur continuously conducts various skill development and production activities aimed at the rehabilitation and self-reliance of inmates. Ganesh Chaturthi is a vibrant 10-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. (ANI)