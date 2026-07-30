The contestants for Prime Video's 'Traitors 2' have been announced, including Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, and Munawar Faruqui. Hosted by Karan Johar, the new season will start streaming on Prime Video from August 13.

On Thursday, the contestants for Prime Video's 'Traitors 2' were announced. This season, audiences will see Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D'Souza, Parul Gulati, Ranveer Brar, Shahneel Gill, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singh, Shalini Passi, Abhishek Malhan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Ikka, and Tanya Puri among others compete in the game.

"Meet the players but trust them at your own risk #TheTraitorsOnPrime, New Season with New Episodes Every Thursday, Aug 13," the makers wrote on Instagram while announcing the cast.

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About The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors is an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality format. Collaborating with leading independent distributor All3Media International for the local adaptation of IDTV's BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, season two is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. Karan Johar is back as the host.

Producers on the New Season

Speaking about the new season, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, "The response to the first season of The Traitors exceeded all expectations--it didn't just entertain; it became a cultural moment."

"The Traitors has become one of Prime Video India's most defining reality franchises, transforming the genre with its unique blend of intelligent gameplay, psychological strategy, and riveting entertainment. Audiences across the country were hooked by its emotionally charged mind games and raw, unfiltered drama. With season two, the stakes are higher, the gameplay is sharper, the drama is more intense, and the new line-up of players will keep audiences on the edge of their seats at every turn. We're thrilled to have Karan Johar return as the host and master orchestrator, and we can't wait for audiences to experience another extraordinary season," he added.

Dharmatic Entertainment team added, "The first season of The Traitors ignited a nationwide obsession. It proved that Indian audiences are hungry for reality content that challenges their intellect, keeps them on the edge of their seats, and refuses to play by the old rulebook. We're thrilled to bring audiences a second season that's bigger, bolder, and more dramatic while staying true to the raw, unpredictable, and psychologically gripping essence that made the show a phenomenon. Having redefined the reality genre in India, the upcoming season is set to raise the bar yet again."

The new season will kickstart on Prime Video from August 13. (ANI)

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