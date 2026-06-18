American actress Daveigh Chase, famous for playing the terrifying Samara Morgan in 'The Ring' and voicing Lilo in 'Lilo & Stitch', is no more. She was just 35.

Sad news is coming in from the entertainment world. American actress Daveigh Chase has passed away. She was the face behind the iconic ghost, Samara Morgan, in 'The Ring'—a role that terrified horror fans everywhere. The talented actress died from sepsis at just 35.

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Her manager of many years, John Ryan Jr., confirmed this heartbreaking news. He said that just a few days before her death, Daveigh was hospitalised for severe malnutrition. While she was being treated, she developed complications from meningitis. This led to a bloodstream infection, and she finally passed away from sepsis.

Ryan, who was her friend and manager for 15 years, spoke emotionally about her:

“She was an extraordinary person. She absolutely loved cats and was involved with us in many cat rescue activities. She liked to keep to herself.”

Ryan added that Chase had been living alone in her Las Vegas home for years. She often turned down big-budget movie offers from major Hollywood studios because she preferred working on independent projects.

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood never really appealed to her. As Ryan put it, “She wasn't very Hollywood. She'd rather eat at Bob's Big Boy and go home to her rescued cats. She loved acting, but she wasn't crazy about the fame that came with it.”

'The Ring' (2002): This American remake of a Japanese classic was a game-changer for Daveigh's career. Her role as Samara Morgan—the terrifying ghost with long hair crawling out of a TV screen—still gives people nightmares. For this brilliant performance, she even won the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain in 2003.

'Lilo & Stitch': It wasn't just about horror roles; she was a fantastic voice actor too. In the same year (2002), she was the voice of Lilo, the Elvis-loving Hawaiian girl in Disney's hit animated film 'Lilo & Stitch'. For this amazing work, she won the prestigious Annie Award for Best Voice Acting. She continued to voice Lilo in the spin-offs that followed.

Back in 2002, Chase spoke to the Los Angeles Times about playing a negative character like Samara. She said:

“It was fun to play a bad character. It was not a typical role. Usually, directors are looking for a happy, bubbly kid, but Samara was completely different and interesting. I just tried to give the character a strange twist using only my voice.”

The sudden death of this talented actress at just 35 is a huge loss for the entertainment industry. Whether as the scary Samara on screen or the voice of Lilo, she will always be remembered by her fans.