Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah praised Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's humility and experience while working on '7 Dogs'. They called them "legends" and hoped to work with them again, calling the experience an "unforgettable honour."

Director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were in all praise of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt after working with them on their upcoming Saudi Arabian film '7 Dogs'. Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan are set to star in the upcoming film '7 Dogs,' which stars Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz in the lead roles. The film was shot entirely in Riyadh.

A Blessing to Work with Legends

Director Bilall Fallah shared his experience of working with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, saying that he had "learned" a lot from them and he feels "honoured" after working with them. While talking to ANI, Bilall Fallah said, "I learned a lot from them. They're legends, and they have so much experience, and they carry a perspective of their cinema, and it just as a director, it was a blessing to work with them. At the same time, in addition to the fact that they're world-renowned actors and real icons, they were so humble and friendly to everybody, to the crew and others. They used to wait while the shot was being set up. They were very helpful."

He also expressed his hope of working with them again in the future. Bilall added, "I really hope that in the future that we can keep on working together, not just as actors but just, you know, as brothers. You feel that creatively we were connected, and it's been a tremendous honour and an unforgettable experience to work with Sanjay and Salman."

The Dream Cast

Adil El Arbi shared the reason behind the casting of Salman and Sanjay, saying that it was the idea of Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and the writer of the film. "Turki Alalshikh, his Excellency, was the one who came up with the idea and the concept of the movie. It's like his dream cast. He himself is a big fan of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt and he proposed these great stars to us. Honestly, there's so many more stars. I think that if there comes another Seven Dogs that's more, longer in Mumbai then we can have even more actors," added Adil El Arbi while talking to ANI.

India Trailer Unveiled

The India release trailer of global action-thriller '7 Dogs' was unveiled by actor Salman Khan on Thursday, setting the stage for the film's theatrical release in the country on August 21 this year.

The trailer features special action appearances by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, marking a major screen reunion for the Bollywood stars. The high-octane promo gave audiences a first glimpse of the Sanju-Salman duo sharing the screen in an international action setting.

Their appearance has added to anticipation around the film, which brings together performers and filmmakers from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood and West Asia. The film was produced by Sela Studios with support from Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority. (ANI)