    The Flash LEAKED: Ezra Miller's film is out on TamilRockers, Telegram channels and other piracy websites

    The Flash is a DC film directed by Andy Muschietti starring Ezra Miller. Unfortunately, after its first release, the film was made accessible for free internet viewing and download.

    The Flash LEAKED: Ezra Miller's film is out on TamilRockers, Telegram channels and other piracy websites
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    The Flash Full Movie Leaked Online: The Flash from DC Comics is the next superhero to enter the fray. On June 15, the film was released worldwide amid high anticipation. The film received positive reviews at its initial release. In India, The Flash will be released in theatres on June 16. Following Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the film will be the second DC feature of the year. Blue Beetle, Aquaman, and The Lost Kingdom will come before it. While we don't know where the DC Universe will go beyond 2023, we do know that Aquaman writer David Leslie Johnson McGoldrick has already written a sequel to The Flash.

    The Flash Story 
    The Flash, the next American superhero film based on DC Comics, was released in theatres worldwide on June 15. The film stars Batman (Bruce Wayne), Wonder Woman (Diana Prince), and The Flash (Barry Allen). While the first two work to halt a bank heist, The Flash returns to his childhood home, where he has flashbacks of his parents. Despite Bruce's cautions, Barry returns to avert her mother's death. What are the ramifications of time travel? How did the superheroes handle it? It must be seen.

    The Flash was leaked. Within a few hours of its release in India, the superhero flick made its way to pirate websites, becoming another victim. The complete movie and its materials were duplicated in high-quality resolution to be shared with consumers on pirate sites. Therefore, pirated URLs to the Flash movie have been reshared on social networking accounts and other similar unlawful websites.

    The Flash Cast 
    Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton have significant parts in the film. 

    The Flash box office: 
    The Flash has had a good advance booking in India, with around 50,000 tickets sold across three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis - for a gross total of Rs 1.25 crore. The film has done well in IMAX theatres but not elsewhere; however, given the Flash brand in India, the box office start will be sufficient to allow the picture to sail through.

    Given the developments, The Flash will launch in India for between Rs 4.50 and 5.50 crore. The release of Adipurush on Friday will affect the weekend's revenue, but the film will have enough screens and showcasing to cross the Rs 20 crore mark. International reports are optimistic since The Flash is a family drama set against a superhero backdrop.

    The Flash Team 
    The narrative was created by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and Joby Harold and is based on DC characters. Jason Ballantine and Paul Machliss edited the film, which Henry Braham shot. The music and soundtrack for The Flash were written entirely by Benjamin Wallfisch. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco produced the film for Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Double Dream, and The Disco Factory.

     

