The Flash: DC superhero film targets Rs 5 crore opening in India- report

Advance Booking Box Office: The DC superhero film, The Flash, is set to start strongly in India, with a 5 crore opening. The movie is expected to be India's sixth most successful Hollywood film after Guardians Of The Galaxy, Fast X, Antman, John Wick, and Spiderman.

The Flash has had a good advance booking in India, with around 50,000 tickets sold across three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis - for a gross total of Rs 1.25 crore. The film has done well in IMAX theatres but not elsewhere; however, given the Flash brand in India, the box office start will be sufficient to allow the picture to sail through.

Given the developments, The Flash will launch in India for between Rs 4.50 and 5.50 crore. The release of Adipurush on Friday will affect the weekend's revenue, but the film will have enough screens and showcasing to cross the Rs 20 crore mark. International reports are optimistic since The Flash is fundamentally a family drama set against a superhero backdrop. If the response in India is similar to that in the West, it might have a good box office trend in the long term.

Suppose The Flash is a success in India. In that case, it will be India's seventh successful Hollywood picture this year, following Antman, John Wick, Guardians of the Galaxy, Fast X, and Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse. Regarding weekend ticket sales, The Flash has sold around 36,000 tickets in the three major chains from Friday to Sunday.

Adipurush Vs The Flash:

Overall, The Flash has sold 86,000 tickets in advance at the three chains for the extended opening weekend, indicating some buzz among Indian superhero fans; nonetheless, the sales are mostly focused on the national chains. Outside of the metros, the film isn't generating much attention, and its prospects of prospering there will fall even further with the debut of Adipurush on Friday. All eyes are now on The Flash's trend. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for additional information.