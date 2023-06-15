Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Flash: DC superhero film targets Rs 5 crore opening in India- report

    Advance Booking Box Office: The DC superhero film, The Flash, is set to start strongly in India, with a 5 crore opening. The movie is expected to be India's sixth most successful Hollywood film after Guardians Of The Galaxy, Fast X, Antman, John Wick, and Spiderman. 

    The Flash: DC superhero film targets Rs 5 crore opening in India- report RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 7:37 AM IST

    The Flash has had a good advance booking in India, with around 50,000 tickets sold across three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis - for a gross total of Rs 1.25 crore. The film has done well in IMAX theatres but not elsewhere; however, given the Flash brand in India, the box office start will be sufficient to allow the picture to sail through.

    Given the developments, The Flash will launch in India for between Rs 4.50 and 5.50 crore. The release of Adipurush on Friday will affect the weekend's revenue, but the film will have enough screens and showcasing to cross the Rs 20 crore mark. International reports are optimistic since The Flash is fundamentally a family drama set against a superhero backdrop. If the response in India is similar to that in the West, it might have a good box office trend in the long term.

    Also Read: THE FLASH: 7 REASONS WHY DCU FANS SHOULD WATCH EZRA MILLER'S FILM

    Suppose The Flash is a success in India. In that case, it will be India's seventh successful Hollywood picture this year, following Antman, John Wick, Guardians of the Galaxy, Fast X, and Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse. Regarding weekend ticket sales, The Flash has sold around 36,000 tickets in the three major chains from Friday to Sunday.

    Also Read: Extraction 2 to I Love You: 7 exciting OTT releases to binge

    Adipurush Vs The Flash:
    Overall, The Flash has sold 86,000 tickets in advance at the three chains for the extended opening weekend, indicating some buzz among Indian superhero fans; nonetheless, the sales are mostly focused on the national chains. Outside of the metros, the film isn't generating much attention, and its prospects of prospering there will fall even further with the debut of Adipurush on Friday. All eyes are now on The Flash's trend. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for additional information.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 7:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Flash: 7 reasons why DCU fans should watch Ezra Miller's film (MAH)

    The Flash: 7 reasons why DCU fans should watch Ezra Miller's film

    Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur win hearts with modern take on love vma

    Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur win hearts with modern take on love

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details RBA

    Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's movie to go on floors soon; read details

    Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan controversy: Javed Akhtar breaks his silence on same vma

    Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan controversy: Javed Akhtar breaks his silence on same

    BTS 10th Anniversary: Jungkook pens an emotional letter for fans, expressing gratitude MAH

    BTS 10th Anniversary: Jungkook pens an emotional letter for fans, expressing gratitude

    Recent Stories

    The Flash: 7 reasons why DCU fans should watch Ezra Miller's film (MAH)

    The Flash: 7 reasons why DCU fans should watch Ezra Miller's film

    Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season MSW

    Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season

    Daily Horoscope for June 15 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 15, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Taurus; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for June 15 2023 gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 15, 2023

    football Amid own uncertain future, PSG star Kylian Mbappe lashes out at treatment of Lionel Messi in France snt

    Amid own uncertain future, PSG star Kylian Mbappe lashes out at treatment of Lionel Messi in France

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon