Surrogacy: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's latest show

Entertainment
The series' enthusiasm peaked with its release on Netflix. It was created by Leticia Calderón and Elisa Salinas, and is produced by Argos Comunicación.
Surrogacy casts include many talented Mexican film actors like Shan Lozano, Luis Ernesto Franco, Leticia Calderon, Minnie West, Emmanuel Orenday and Luis Ernesto Franco.
This Mexican Netflix Original drama series is written and created by Araceli Guajardo. The series was filmed in Spanish and produced by a Mexican film studio Argos Comunicación.
The plot revolves around a young woman who lends her womb to a wealthy Mexican family to save her father's life.
This Mexican drama takes viewers on a suspenseful journey as a woman's selfless act turns her life upside down.
Besides a thrilling trip, the show provides depth and passion for investigating the ethical and emotional complications surrounding surrogacy.
The show's ensemble is led by the outstanding Shani Lozano, who is making her acting debut as Yeni, the series' principal heroine.
This is the show for you if you want a thrilling, well-acted, and thought-provoking drama.