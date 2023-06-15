Entertainment

Surrogacy: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's latest show

The series' enthusiasm peaked with its release on Netflix. It was created by Leticia Calderón and Elisa Salinas, and is produced by Argos Comunicación.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Cast

Surrogacy casts include many talented Mexican film actors like Shan Lozano, Luis Ernesto Franco, Leticia Calderon, Minnie West, Emmanuel Orenday and Luis Ernesto Franco. 
 

Director

This Mexican Netflix Original drama series is written and created by Araceli Guajardo. The series was filmed in Spanish and produced by a Mexican film studio Argos Comunicación.

Story

The plot revolves around a young woman who lends her womb to a wealthy Mexican family to save her father's life. 

For thriller lover

This Mexican drama takes viewers on a suspenseful journey as a woman's selfless act turns her life upside down.

Drama

Besides a thrilling trip, the show provides depth and passion for investigating the ethical and emotional complications surrounding surrogacy.
 

Shani Lozano as Yeni

The show's ensemble is led by the outstanding Shani Lozano, who is making her acting debut as Yeni, the series' principal heroine.

Perfect Weekend watch

This is the show for you if you want a thrilling, well-acted, and thought-provoking drama.

