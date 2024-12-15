Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Sreeleela inspired classic saree blouse designs for elegance

Halter Neck Mirror Work Blouse

If you want to wear a different pattern blouse with a lehenga, you can wear a mirror embroidery blouse. This type of halter neck mirror work blouse will look amazing.

Silver Zari Work Dori Blouse

Avoid simple blouses with heavy sarees. Opt for a silver Zari work dori blouse or a backless design to elevate your look and style.

Embroidered Velvet Blouse

With a pre-draped saree, you can wear a deep-neck embroidered velvet blouse like Sreeleela, which will brighten up your look. This will also protect you from the cold in winter.

Banarasi Pattern Hexagon Blouse

You can get a stylish Banarasi pattern hexagon blouse made for under 500 with a plain saree. This will add royalty to your look. Also, wear it with temple jewelry.

Sweetheart Neck Cut Sleeve Zari Blouse

Cut sleeve blouses with lehengas are in trend these days. You can get a sweetheart neck blouse like this made by buying about half a meter of zari work cloth separately.

Falling Sleeve V-Neck Blouse

If you are bored with dori embroidered blouses, then try pairing a falling sleeve V-neck blouse with a saree. Add a pendant to the backless blouse and get a fashionable look.

