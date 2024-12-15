PHOTOS: Sreeleela inspired classic saree blouse designs for elegance

Lifestyle
If you want to wear a different pattern blouse with a lehenga, you can wear a mirror embroidery blouse. This type of halter neck mirror work blouse will look amazing.
Avoid simple blouses with heavy sarees. Opt for a silver Zari work dori blouse or a backless design to elevate your look and style.
With a pre-draped saree, you can wear a deep-neck embroidered velvet blouse like Sreeleela, which will brighten up your look. This will also protect you from the cold in winter.
You can get a stylish Banarasi pattern hexagon blouse made for under 500 with a plain saree. This will add royalty to your look. Also, wear it with temple jewelry.
Cut sleeve blouses with lehengas are in trend these days. You can get a sweetheart neck blouse like this made by buying about half a meter of zari work cloth separately.
If you are bored with dori embroidered blouses, then try pairing a falling sleeve V-neck blouse with a saree. Add a pendant to the backless blouse and get a fashionable look.
