Woman throws divorce party, cuts cake, rips wedding photos, leaves Internet divided (WATCH)

A video has gone viral on social media where a woman is seen enjoying a divorce party, cutting a divorce cake, and ripping off her wedding pictures.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

The much-hyped wedding season is on in India but what has captured the attention of netizens is a woman who celebrated her divorce party with much enthusiasm and excitement. A video has gone viral on social media where a woman is seen enjoying a divorce party, cutting a divorce cake, and ripping off her wedding pictures.

In the video, a banner reading, "Happy divorce" can be seen hung in the background while the woman cuts a cake. She then can be seen cutting a red veil with scissors, (a traditional piece of cloth worn at a wedding). Further in the video, she is seen tearing apart what appears her wedding photographs.

The viral video has drawn a mixed reactions from netizens while some appreciated the woman for choosing herself and celebrating her freedom, others criticized the video claiming that "the country is moving fast towards changes."

A user wrote, "For, our country is moving forward so fast, and the changes are so wild, we never even imagined it like this."

 Another commented, "She walked out of something toxic and chose herself - celebration toh banta hai!"

A third user wrote, "The sense of importance of relationships is lost."

Interestingly, this is the second such video that has surfaced in the last three days; on December 11, 2024, a video of a man from Haryana made rounds on the internet. In another recent viral video, a man was seen uniquely celebrating his divorce.

Manjeet, who married Komal in 2020, had an unhappy marriage that led to divorce in 2024. To celebrate the event, Manjeet threw a divorce party, with a poster displaying his wedding photo, marriage date, and divorce date. The video also showcased the man cutting a divorce cake and celebrating his newfound freedom.

