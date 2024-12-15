Kareena Kapoor CALMS stressed Alia Bhatt at Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor were spotted sharing an intense chat during the Raj Kapoor Film Festival's opening night in Mumbai. Celebrating Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, the star-studded event showcased iconic films

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor were seen engrossed in what appeared to be a serious conversation during the opening night of the Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai. They joined Kapoor family members like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others to mark the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. The family hosted a star-studded red carpet event and posed together for photographs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

During the photo session, a video captured a moment where Alia seemed to be stressed, while Kareena appeared to be offering her some comforting advice. Alia’s concerns, however, seemed to subside soon as she joined the group for photographs alongside Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena, Saif, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita.

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival, organized by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation, is a tribute to the timeless cinematic contributions of Raj Kapoor. The three-day event commenced with a grand celebration and included screenings of Kapoor’s iconic films such as Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker in select theatres across 40 cities.

 

A number of celebrities, including Mahesh Bhatt, Rekha, Kartik Aaryan, Sharvari, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farhan Akhtar, Padmini Kolhapure, Vicky Kaushal, Boney Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt, were present at the event.

The festival highlights 10 of Raj Kapoor’s most celebrated films, spanning nearly four decades. These include Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985).

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is juggling two major projects. She is filming for Alpha alongside Sharvari, which is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Additionally, she has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

