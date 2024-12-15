Row over repaying IAF for saving people? Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala govt

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar defended the Indian Air Force's (IAF) demand for payment for helicopter services during the Wayanad disaster, calling it a standard procedure for all states.

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that asking for payment for helicopter services in the Wayanad disaster was a normal procedure. He explained in a social media post that such requests are made to all states. His response comes amidst a fresh political controversy between the State and Central governments.

This follows the Indian Air Force's (IAF) renewed demand for Kerala to pay the outstanding Rs 132 crore airway bill, which the Ministry of Defense incurred for disaster-related humanitarian operations since 2019. Rajeev defended the request for payment for helicopter services in the Wayanad disaster, calling it a routine procedure, and questioned the Kerala government's handling of the issue.

Taking to X, the BJP leader wrote, "Reimbursement of costs to @IAF_MCC for relief operations is routinely done by ALL state govts. But for @pinarayivijayan's govt that has a budget of 2 Lac crs/year it bcms a "row" why?"

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, speaking to reporters in Thrissur, expressed strong disapproval of a communication from the Centre in October, which required Kerala to urgently pay the substantial operational costs incurred by the IAF for search, rescue, and relief efforts during natural disasters, including the recent landslide in Wayanad.

A Joint Secretary holding the rank of Air Vice Marshal in the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Military Affairs had issued a demand for the payment of outstanding airlift charges in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of Kerala. Along with the letter, an itemized airway bill was also sent to the state government.

