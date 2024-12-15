Say goodbye to toll booths: How GNSS will transform toll collection in India

No more waiting at toll gates in India! Toll tax will be automatically debited from your account, similar to Fastag, but this system is an upgraded version. Read on for complete details.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 4:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

Toll fee is collected on National Highways. Before Fastag, waiting times at toll gates were extensive. A survey indicated an average wait time of 12 minutes per vehicle, reduced to 47 seconds with Fastag.

article_image2

Fastag's automatic debit system eliminated the need for separate toll payments and long waits. Now, an even faster system, the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), is coming.

article_image3

India has launched a pilot project for GNSS-based toll collection. It eliminates waiting at toll plazas, automatically debiting toll charges based on distance traveled.

article_image4

GNSS-based toll collection uses satellites to track distance traveled on National Highways. Only the distance on the highway is charged. This system doesn't apply to regular roads.

article_image5

NHAI launched the GNSS toll system as a pilot project on the Bangalore-Mysore and Panipat-Hisar highways. It aims to reduce fuel costs and travel time by eliminating stops and traffic jams.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra Cabinet shake-up: BJP, Sena leaders take key ministerial roles; check details AJR

Maharashtra cabinet shake-up: BJP, Sena leaders take key ministerial roles; check details

Woman throws divorce party, cuts cake, rips wedding photos, leaves Internet divided (WATCH) shk

Woman throws divorce party, cuts cake, rips wedding photos, leaves Internet divided (WATCH)

Row over repaying IAF for saving people? Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala govt anr

Row over repaying IAF for saving people? Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala govt

Kerala to experience heavy rainfall in next five days; IMD issues yellow alert in various districts december 18 and 19 anr

Kerala to experience heavy rainfall in next five days; IMD issues yellow alert in various districts

Transformation in Bastar: Union Minister Amit Shah to highlight stories of surrendered Naxals AJR

Transformation in Bastar: Union Minister Amit Shah to highlight stories of surrendered Naxals

Recent Stories

5 Indian cricket players set to shine after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's retirement ATG

5 Indian cricket players set to shine after Rohit, Virat's retirement

Maharashtra Cabinet shake-up: BJP, Sena leaders take key ministerial roles; check details AJR

Maharashtra cabinet shake-up: BJP, Sena leaders take key ministerial roles; check details

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener ATG

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener ATG

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down as he speaks to his mother, gets emotional [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down as he speaks to his mother, gets emotional [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon