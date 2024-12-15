Say goodbye to toll booths: How GNSS will transform toll collection in India

No more waiting at toll gates in India! Toll tax will be automatically debited from your account, similar to Fastag, but this system is an upgraded version. Read on for complete details.

Toll fee is collected on National Highways. Before Fastag, waiting times at toll gates were extensive. A survey indicated an average wait time of 12 minutes per vehicle, reduced to 47 seconds with Fastag.

Fastag's automatic debit system eliminated the need for separate toll payments and long waits. Now, an even faster system, the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), is coming.

India has launched a pilot project for GNSS-based toll collection. It eliminates waiting at toll plazas, automatically debiting toll charges based on distance traveled.

GNSS-based toll collection uses satellites to track distance traveled on National Highways. Only the distance on the highway is charged. This system doesn't apply to regular roads.

NHAI launched the GNSS toll system as a pilot project on the Bangalore-Mysore and Panipat-Hisar highways. It aims to reduce fuel costs and travel time by eliminating stops and traffic jams.

