The makers of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' have released a new song, 'Tere Paas Main', composed by AR Rahman. The track, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Deepali Sahay and Vipin Aneja, explores finding comfort in a person who feels like home.

The makers of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' have unveiled a new track from the film, continuing its emotional musical journey. The song titled 'Tere Paas Main' focuses on that "one person who feels like home, a presence that brings comfort, belonging, and a sense of peace, no matter what life throws your way. Against all odds, we all carry within us a place, a person, or a memory that becomes our emotional anchor, someone we find ourselves returning to, time and again," as per a press release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Applause Entertainment (@applausesocial)

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Through Irshad Kamil's deeply evocative lyrics, Deepali Sahay's soulful vocals, and AR Rahman's beautifully restrained composition, the song transforms this feeling into a quiet yet powerful expression of love, longing, and connection. Adding to its emotional significance, the release of 'Tere Paas Main' comes as a heartfelt gift to the audience. Sung in both female and male versions by Deepali Sahay and Vipin Aneja, respectively, 'Tere Paas Main' also adds another emotional layer to the album.

Imtiaz Ali on 'Tere Paas Main'

Talking about the song, Imtiaz Ali shared, "Tere Paas Main is the beating heart of Main Vaapas Aaunga. As we go through the ups and downs of life, each one of us has a happy place in our hearts that we go to and feel better instantly. That is Jiya for Keenu. That is this song. Beautifully written by Irshad and sung by Deepali, Rahman brings out one of his most sparse songs. And the most important thing about it is that we had no intention of bringing out this cut now; we are doing so only because of popular demand by the audience! Long live cinema!" the press release further said.

Deepali Sahay shares her experience

Deepali Sahay further said, "Being a part of a song from an Imtiaz Ali film is a special feeling because his stories and music always create a world of emotions. Tere Paas Main is a song that beautifully captures the emotions of love, distance, and the hope of finding your way back to someone special. Singing this version was a deeply emotional experience because every word carries a feeling that stays with you. I hope listeners connect with the emotions behind the song and find a piece of their own journey in it."

About 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is currently running in theatres. (ANI)