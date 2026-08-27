Telugu filmmaker Pavan Sadineni has been arrested and sent to judicial custody by Golconda Police. A woman has filed a complaint against him alleging sexual abuse, physical assault, and cheating on the promise of marriage and film opportunities.

Telugu filmmaker Pavan Sadineni has been booked by the Golconda Police following a complaint filed by a woman, who has alleged sexual abuse, physical assault and cheating on the promise of marriage and film opportunities. The case was registered on August 7, 2026. Police arrested Sadineni and produced him before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody at Chanchalguda Prison.

Details of the Complaint

According to the complaint, the woman has alleged that she had been in a relationship with Sadineni for more than a year. She alleged that Sadineni initially helped her financially, took her to hospitals and promised to support her health, career and finances. She also alleged that he had promised to produce a film that she was planning to direct.

The woman further alleged that she later came to know that Sadineni was married and had children. According to her complaint, he told her that he was going through a divorce and would marry her after it was completed. She alleged that their relationship later became limited to sexual relations and that he continued to make promises about marriage, a house, financial security and film projects, but did not fulfil them.

Allegations of Coercion and Assault

The complainant also alleged that Sadineni forced her to have physical relations despite her health problems. She further alleged that he forced her into sexual activity over video calls despite her telling him that she was having panic attacks. She said she feared that the videos may have been recorded and circulated.

According to the complaint, an incident took place at her house on August 5 at around 4:30 pm. She alleged that Sadineni physically assaulted her during an intimate encounter and hit her on the face, after which she blacked out. She also claimed that she suffered swelling around her face and eyes, along with headaches and back pain.

Based on the complaint Based on her complaint, Golconda police registered a case on Aug 7 under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means) and Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Pavan Sadineni's Film Career

Sadineni is well known in the Telugu cinema with several notable projects. The director made his directorial debut with the 2013 film Prem Ishq Kaadhal, starring Harshvardhan Rane. He followed it with Savitri in 2014, featuring Nanditha and Nara Rohit. His most recent release was the 2023 series Dayaa, a remake of Taqdeer.

According to reports, he is currently helming the multilingual film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, which stars Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde and Shruti Haasan. (ANI)