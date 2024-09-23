Telugu choreographer Jani Master CONFESSES to sexual assualt; days after arrest

Telugu choreographer Jani Master has confessed to sexually assaulting a junior colleague after being taken into custody by police in a Pocso case initiated by a complaint from a 21-year-old woman

Renowned Telugu choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, widely known as Jani Master, has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault against a junior colleague. The police confirmed that the 42-year-old admitted to the crimes, leading to charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The allegations date back to when the survivor was a minor, having reportedly met Jani in 2017 during a dance reality show. Afterward, he offered her a position as an assistant choreographer. In her complaint, the now 21-year-old woman claimed that Jani assaulted her for six years during outdoor shoots across various cities, including visits to her home in Hyderabad.

According to the survivor, the incidents began during a hotel stay in Mumbai in 2020, where she was present with other dancers for a performance. She recounted that her mother usually accompanied her on these trips, but due to a ticketing issue, she traveled alone this time. During the stay, Jani allegedly threatened her with physical violence if she spoke about the assaults, instilling fear of losing her job and future opportunities in the industry.

A police remand report details multiple instances of rape over the six-year period. It also reveals attempts by Jani to manipulate the survivor into converting to his religion and marrying him. The survivor reported months of harassment, which led her to isolate herself at home. Financial struggles ultimately forced her to seek Jani's help for job opportunities, which only resulted in further abuse.

Witness statements have corroborated her account. A neighbor, previously an office bearer of the survivor’s apartment association, noted that Jani frequently visited her home, often spending long hours alone with her in the absence of her mother.

The police report indicates that Jani has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 376(2) (sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (causing hurt), in addition to provisions of the Pocso Act. He is currently in 14-day judicial custody after being arrested in Goa on September 19, 2024.

The survivor documented her experiences in a detailed 40-page report and received support from advocacy groups. She initially confided in one of Jani’s assistants, who encouraged her to file a formal complaint with the Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association (TFTADD).

As a result of these allegations, Jani Master has faced professional repercussions, including suspension from the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and a workers' union.

