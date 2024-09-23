'Our evergreen...', Kajol wishes mother Tanuja on her 81st birthday [PHOTOS]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tanuja celebrated her 81st birthday, marking an illustrious journey in the Hindi film industry. Known for her unforgettable roles in iconic films, her legacy continues to inspire. On this special day, her daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, shared heartfelt tributes honoring their mother's impact

    On September 23, Tanuja celebrated her 81st birthday, reflecting on a remarkable career in the Hindi film industry. She is widely recognized for her iconic roles in classics like Haathi Mere Saathi, Door Ka Raahi, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Do Chor, and Ek Baar Mooskura Do, leaving a significant legacy in Indian cinema. On this momentous occasion, her daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, took to social media to pay tribute to their mother's impact.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

    Kajol shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring two photos. The first captured the three women—Kajol, Tanishaa, and Tanuja—looking beautiful in traditional attire. The second image highlighted Tanuja’s birthday cake, adorned with a vintage black-and-white photograph of her and the words ‘gorgeous as ever.’ In her caption, Kajol conveyed her affection, stating that if birthdays were flowers, their table would be overflowing. She wished her mother a joyful 81st birthday, lovingly calling her an ‘evergreen, crazy, beautiful goddess.’

    Many friends from the film industry joined in the celebration, posting their warm wishes in the comments. Shamita Shetty expressed her greetings, referring to Tanuja as ‘Aunty,’ while Archana Puran Singh and Karan Johar also sent their love, celebrating Tanuja’s special day.

    In a separate post for Daughters Day 2024, Kajol shared images featuring herself, her mother, sister, and daughter. One photo showcased the three women in stunning sarees in shades of pink and red. Another featured Kajol’s daughter, Nysa, in a lovely lehenga set alongside her grandmother, who looked radiant.

    Kajol noted in her post that while daughters don’t need a specific day to celebrate their bond, it is still a joy to acknowledge it. She expressed her love for the incredible women in her life and highlighted that all they truly needed was an occasion to enjoy cake.

    On the work front, Kajol has recently been seen in Lust Stories 2 and has several exciting projects lined up, including Sarzameen, Do Patti, Maa, and Maharagni - Queen of Queens.

    This birthday not only celebrated Tanuja’s lasting influence in cinema but also reflected the deep love and appreciation her family holds for her.

