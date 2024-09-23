Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger

    Want to look younger even after 35? Discover four essential tips that can help you maintain a youthful appearance and defy the signs of aging. From managing blood sugar levels to prioritizing gut health, these simple yet effective strategies can make a significant difference.

    article_image1
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 8:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 8:27 PM IST

    As we age, our skin loses its glow and our bodies become more susceptible to health issues. Aging affects us physically, mentally, and even sexually. Our bodies reflect our age, with wrinkles and gray hair becoming more prominent. Women, especially, desire to maintain a youthful appearance for as long as possible, resorting to various oils, creams, and beauty products. However, to truly look young after 35, certain practices should be avoided, while others should be embraced. Let's explore these secrets to aging gracefully.

    article_image2

    After 35, skincare demands extra attention as the aging process accelerates. However, we have the power to slow down this process. By incorporating four key practices into our routine, we can effectively combat premature aging.

    article_image3

    1. Control Blood Sugar Levels: Maintaining optimal blood sugar levels is crucial for a youthful appearance. High blood sugar accelerates aging and increases insulin resistance, leading to toxin buildup and premature aging. Reduce sugar intake after 35 for a more youthful you.

    article_image4

    Gut Health: Poor gut health contributes to premature aging. Ensure proper digestion and absorption of nutrients. As we age, gut health deteriorates, impacting our skin's appearance. Stay Hydrated: Dehydration leads to various health problems and makes the skin look dull and wrinkled. Drinking plenty of water keeps the skin hydrated, prevents wrinkles, and reduces acne, promoting a youthful appearance.

    article_image5

    Intermittent Fasting: Practice a 12-14 hour daily fast. Contrary to popular belief, fasting isn't just for weight loss; it detoxifies the body, flushes out toxins, and delays visible signs of aging, helping you maintain a youthful appearance for longer.

