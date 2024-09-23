Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Youtuber Nikhil Ravindra and fiancée Madhu Gowda are busy with wedding preparations when Nikhil faces a Rs 24,500 fine for speeding on the Bengaluru-Mysore highway. This incident highlights the importance of adhering to speed limits, serving as a wake-up call for all drivers.

Kannada YouTuber Nikhil Ravindra and his fiancée, Madhu Gowda, are in the midst of exciting wedding preparations as they gear up to tie the knot soon. From shopping for sarees and jewellery to printing wedding cards and purchasing a car, the couple has been sharing their journey through a series of engaging videos. Their active presence on social media not only showcases their wedding plans but also highlights various brand promotions they are involved with. However, amid the whirlwind of wedding expenses and joyful preparations, they encountered an unexpected setback.

Recently, a new speed limit was implemented on the Bengaluru-Mysore highway due to increasing concerns over reckless driving. To ensure compliance, speed limit signs have been posted every 2-3 kilometres, and cameras have been installed at regular intervals. Utilizing advanced AI technology, these cameras monitor vehicle speeds and automatically identify license plate numbers. If a vehicle exceeds 100 km/h, the owner receives an immediate notification.



In cases where the speed surpasses 120 or 130 km/h, a formal complaint is lodged at the nearest police station. Consequently, the vehicle owner is required to visit the station with their car and original documents to pay the fine.



In a recent video shared by Nisha Ravindra, viewers learned about a hefty fine imposed on her brother. He faced a staggering penalty of approximately Rs 24,500 within just a month. Initially, he had not received any notifications while driving on the Bengaluru-Mysore highway and dismissed the warnings as exaggerated. His tendency to speed, coupled with the belief that driving fast on a well-maintained road was acceptable, led to this costly oversight.

Nisha mentioned that her brother's love for speed often prompted him to question the need to drive slowly on such a good road. However, after receiving the hefty fine, he has finally learned his lesson. Nisha also humorously recounted that they went together with his fiancée, Madhu Gowda, to pay the fine, and she took the opportunity to scold him for his reckless driving. This experience has served as a wake-up call for him, reminding all drivers of the importance of adhering to speed limits for their safety and that of others on the road.

