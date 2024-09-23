Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...'

Following a special screening of the film at the Supreme Court in August, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, director Kiran Rao, had a major conversation with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

'Laapataa Ladies' has been picked as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025 under the Best Foreign Film Category. The film was directed by Kiran Rao and was co-produced by Aamir Khan. The film was released earlier this year and received positive feedback from the audience. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. Only a few days have passed since Kiran Rao revealed her desire for "Laapataa Ladies" to attend the Oscars. At an event in Chennai, representatives of The Film Federation of India made this announcement, officially unveiling Laapataa Ladies as India's official submission for the 97th Academy Awards.

Following a special screening of the film at the Supreme Court in August, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, director Kiran Rao, had a major conversation with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Several judges attended the screening, which was a component of a program aimed at gender sensitization.

Aamir revealed to them during their interaction that "desire and fear" were the driving forces behind his decision to create Laapataa Ladies. When he looked back on his career, he stated it happened when he understood it was the end part of it. The actor said, “During COVID, at the age of 56, I realized this is the last leg of my career. I might have 15 more years of active work left, and I wanted to give back. The industry, society, and country have given me so much. I thought I could do one film a year, but as a producer, I can back multiple stories that I feel strongly about.”

Aamir had previously stated that he could provide aspiring writers, directors, and other people in the process a platform by producing. “Laapataa Ladies is the first step in that direction. I want to promote this kind of talent and hope to produce four to five films a year so that we can see more such movies,” he added.

On the other hand, Kiran Rao talked about the film getting selected for the Oscars 2025. She said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year – who are equally worthy contenders for this honor.”

