Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos

In a series of aggressive airstrikes, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday confirmed it has targeted approximately 800 Hezbollah terrorist sites across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley in a single day, as part of its broader campaign to neutralize the militant group’s military capabilities. The IDF announced the operation from its war room, releasing detailed footage of the strikes aimed at destroying Hezbollah’s missile infrastructure.

The attacks come amid an escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which has already resulted in the deaths of at least 274 people, including 21 children and 39 women, and left 1,024 injured, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking from the underground command center at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, vowed that Israel would “change the balance of power in the north” by proactively eliminating Hezbollah’s missile stockpiles.

The IDF's extensive air campaign was orchestrated under the direction of the Northern Command and the Intelligence Wing, which worked in coordination with dozens of Air Force fighter jets. "This morning, the IDF launched a large-scale air strike against Hezbollah terrorist targets. So far, dozens of Air Force fighter jets have attacked, under the direction of the Northern Command and the Intelligence Wing, approximately 800 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and in the Bekaa region deep in Lebanon in several waves of attacks throughout the day," the IDF said in a statement on X.

The released videos show massive explosions as Israeli fighter jets hit their targets, igniting stored weapons inside residential buildings. The IDF emphasized that it has worked to minimize civilian casualties, but warned that Hezbollah deliberately hides its arsenal among civilians, using them as human shields.

"Based on accurate intelligence, the IDF attacked buildings where Hezbollah hid rockets, missiles, launchers, unmanned aerial vehicles and other military infrastructure. The IDF is attacking to remove a threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and to destroy the military capabilities and infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah," the IDF added.

Earlier in the day, IDF spokespeople described the unfolding scenes in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah’s weapons, stored inside civilian homes, exploded after being hit. “In every house we attack, there are weapons—rockets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles—which were intended and aimed at killing Israeli civilians,” the IDF said.

The military also issued a direct warning to residents of the Bekaa Valley, a key Hezbollah stronghold. “This is a targeted warning to the villages in the Bekaa. Residents who are near buildings or inside houses where missiles and weapons are stored—stay away from them immediately!” the IDF urged, emphasizing the danger posed by Hezbollah’s concealment of military infrastructure in civilian areas.

The strikes on Hezbollah positions in the Bekaa Valley are set to continue, with the IDF stating that it is actively preparing for further operations in the region. Israeli military officials noted that the Bekaa Valley houses key strategic weapons depots for Hezbollah, which the group intends to use in future attacks on Israeli territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, stating that Israel was changing the security dynamics on its northern border through decisive military action. “We do not wait for a threat, we anticipate it. Everywhere, in every theater, at any time,” Netanyahu declared, as Israeli jets continued pounding Hezbollah strongholds.

Netanyahu outlined the objectives of the ongoing operation, which he said is focused on eliminating senior Hezbollah officials, terrorists, and missile caches. “I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of power in the north. This is exactly what we are doing,” he said.

Hezbollah’s military presence in Lebanon has long been a concern for Israel, which has accused the group of amassing thousands of rockets aimed at Israeli cities. Netanyahu confirmed that Israel’s current air campaign is targeting this missile infrastructure, destroying what he described as “thousands of missiles and rockets aimed at Israeli cities and Israeli citizens.”

As Israel continues its military operations in Lebanon, the IDF has called for Lebanese civilians to evacuate areas where Hezbollah weapons are hidden, particularly in the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon. “Hezbollah lies to you and endangers you. Heed the warnings and messages sent by the IDF for your safety and the safety of your families,” the military stated in its warnings to Lebanese citizens.

