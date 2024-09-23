In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024

In a massive air campaign, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale strike on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley on Monday, hitting approximately 800 targets in a single day.

In a massive air campaign, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale strike on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley on Monday, hitting approximately 800 targets in a single day. The airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 274 people, including 21 children and 39 women, and left 1,024 wounded, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The IDF, operating under the direction of the Northern Command and Intelligence Wing, conducted several waves of attacks throughout the day, targeting Hezbollah's missile infrastructure. In what is being dubbed as deadliest day since the 2006 Lebanon war, videos released by the IDF on X (formerly Twitter) show explosions ripping through residential buildings where Hezbollah had hidden rockets, missiles, drones, and other military assets.

Also read: Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos

"Based on accurate intelligence, the IDF attacked buildings where Hezbollah hid military infrastructure," said the IDF. "The strikes aim to neutralize a direct threat to Israeli citizens by dismantling Hezbollah’s military capabilities."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking from the underground command center at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, emphasized the significance of these operations. "We do not wait for a threat, we anticipate it," he said in a video statement. "We are destroying thousands of missiles and rockets aimed at Israeli cities and citizens, changing the balance of power in the north."

Netanyahu confirmed that Israel’s ongoing air campaign seeks to eliminate Hezbollah’s missile stockpiles, senior officials, and terrorist operatives. "Whoever tries to hurt us, we hurt them even more," he declared, pledging further action against Hezbollah.

Also read: 'We don't wait for threat, we anticipate it': Israel PM Netanyahu after strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon| WATCH

The IDF has also warned Lebanese civilians, particularly those living in Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, to evacuate immediately. "Hezbollah uses civilians as human shields, deliberately hiding weapons inside residential buildings," the IDF said, urging residents to distance themselves from Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

The situation remains tense as Israeli jets continue to pound Hezbollah targets, with further strikes expected in the Bekaa Valley, a key strategic location for the militant group. Lebanese health officials fear the casualty toll may rise as the conflict escalates.

Latest Videos