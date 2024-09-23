Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nigerian Singer CKay-Nora Fatehi collaborate on an exciting new track—Details inside

    Nora Fatehi teams up with CKay for an exciting new track, blending unique styles and afro beats, set to release next week. Stay tuned for details!

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

    Get ready for a musical treat as Nora Fatehi has officially wrapped up her much-anticipated new track! The global sensation, who boasts over 47 million followers on Instagram, is collaborating with international artist CKay for this exciting release. Fans can expect a unique fusion of Nora's distinctive style and CKay's innovative sound, promising to create a hit that resonates across borders. This new single, which is expected to be released next week, features afro beats and will feature Nora in yet another alluring role.

    Nora recently teased her followers on social media, posting, “Up Next…Ckay X Nora Fatehi...Stay tuned,” building anticipation for the track. Known for her impressive vocal abilities, Nora has already made significant strides in the music industry. She debuted with the Arabic version of "Dilbar," which left a lasting impact on her audience. Following this, she gained international recognition with "Pepeta," a collaboration with Tanzanian musician Rayvanny, further solidifying her status as a global artist.

    One of her standout tracks, "Dirty Little Secret," has amassed over 33 million streams on Spotify, marking it as her biggest hit to date. However, it was her contribution to the FIFA anthem "Light The Sky" that truly catapulted her into global fame, earning her immense respect and establishing her as a cultural icon.

    With her latest track "Nora" topping the charts, she continues to prove her versatility as an actress, dancer, and singer. Nora's recent appearance in "Madgaon Express" has kept her in the limelight, and fans eagerly await announcements regarding her upcoming projects.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Nora Fatehi's fusion with CKay is poised to be another milestone in her illustrious career, further highlighting her dynamic talent and ability to connect with a global audience. As the countdown to the release begins, fans can expect nothing less than a spectacular musical experience. Stay tuned for this exciting new chapter in Nora's journey.

    ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies for Oscars 2025: Who is Pratibha Ranta? Actress who played Jaya in Kiran Rao's film

