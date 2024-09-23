From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss, has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot. She looks stunning in a white tube short dress paired with a red shrug.

Shehnaaz Gill has 18.5 million followers on Instagram. Her glamorous look is further enhanced by golden eyeshadow, making her look stunning.

Shehnaaz Gill completed her look with a choker necklace, rings, and bracelets, which further enhanced her beauty. Many people praised Shehnaaz's photo, commenting 'Hotness Overloaded', 'Hot Girl', 'Beautiful'.

Talking about Shehnaaz's professional life, she started her modeling career in 2015 with the music video 'Shiv Di Kitab'.

In 2017, she appeared in her debut Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'. Apart from this, she has appeared in 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and the recent 'Thank You For Coming'.

Shehnaaz has also appeared in several music videos. She will also be seen in a guest role in the upcoming film 'Vicky Vidhya Ka Woh Wala Video'. Shehnaaz will also be seen in an upcoming untitled comedy film by Rajkumar Rao and Tripti Dimri.

