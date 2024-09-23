Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation

    Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss, has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot. She looks stunning in a white tube short dress paired with a red shrug.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 8:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 8:21 PM IST

    Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss, has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot. She looks stunning in a white tube short dress paired with a red shrug. Her fans and followers are going gaga over her new look.

    article_image2

    Shehnaaz Gill has 18.5 million followers on Instagram. Her glamorous look is further enhanced by golden eyeshadow, making her look stunning.

    article_image3

    Shehnaaz Gill completed her look with a choker necklace, rings, and bracelets, which further enhanced her beauty. Many people praised Shehnaaz's photo, commenting 'Hotness Overloaded', 'Hot Girl', 'Beautiful'.

    article_image4

    Talking about Shehnaaz's professional life, she started her modeling career in 2015 with the music video 'Shiv Di Kitab'.

    article_image5

    In 2017, she appeared in her debut Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'. Apart from this, she has appeared in 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and the recent 'Thank You For Coming'.

    article_image6

    Shehnaaz has also appeared in several music videos. She will also be seen in a guest role in the upcoming film 'Vicky Vidhya Ka Woh Wala Video'. Shehnaaz will also be seen in an upcoming untitled comedy film by Rajkumar Rao and Tripti Dimri.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder dmn

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know RBA

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...' RTM

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...'

    Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Nigerian Singer CKay-Nora Fatehi collaborate on an exciting new track-Details inside NTI

    Nigerian Singer CKay-Nora Fatehi collaborate on an exciting new track—Details inside

    Recent Stories

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024 snt

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger RTM

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos snt

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos

    Grey hair can be caused by a lack of these nutrients RTM

    Grey hair can be caused by a lack of these nutrients

    Durga Puja 2024: Know about the secret of Maa Durga's 10 weapons and more RBA

    Durga Puja 2024: Know about the secret of Maa Durga's 10 weapons and more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon