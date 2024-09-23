Grey hair can be caused by a lack of these nutrients

Graying hair is a sign of aging. But some people's hair turns gray at a very young age. This type of premature graying is a matter of great concern to some. Premature graying depends on many factors. Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee points out that oxidative stress, diet, lifestyle, and stress management are the reasons for premature graying of hair.

Food plays a very important role in preventing graying of hair. Antioxidants present in vegetable juices, fruit juices, and supplements help in preventing premature graying. Green leafy vegetables and fruits help in nourishing and strengthening the scalp.

Minerals like zinc, iron, and copper help in making hair healthy and strong. Foods containing artificial colors and preservatives should be avoided as they put pressure on the digestive system. Salmon is a good source of vitamin D. Fatty fish like salmon can help make hair healthy and prevent premature graying.

Dark chocolate is a good source of iron and copper. Two great nutrients for preventing gray hair and aging. Dark chocolate contains important nutrients like copper, iron, and zinc. This leads to the growth of more cells, including hair.

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for the functioning of the body, hair, and scalp. Omega-3 fatty acids keep hair soft and shiny and prevent hair loss.

In addition to keeping bones healthy and strong, Vitamin D plays an important role in making hair healthy. A study published in The International Journal of Trichology found that children suffering from premature graying have low levels of vitamin D. But remember, both vitamin D deficiency and excessive consumption of vitamin D can cause hair loss. Therefore, use it in moderation.

