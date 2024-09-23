Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grey hair can be caused by a lack of these nutrients

    Graying hair is a sign of aging. But some people's hair turns gray at a very young age. This type of premature graying is a matter of great concern to some. Premature graying depends on many factors. Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee points out that oxidative stress, diet, lifestyle, and stress management are the reasons for premature graying of hair.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 8:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 8:10 PM IST

    Food plays a very important role in preventing graying of hair. Antioxidants present in vegetable juices, fruit juices, and supplements help in preventing premature graying. Green leafy vegetables and fruits help in nourishing and strengthening the scalp.

    article_image2

    Minerals like zinc, iron, and copper help in making hair healthy and strong. Foods containing artificial colors and preservatives should be avoided as they put pressure on the digestive system. Salmon is a good source of vitamin D. Fatty fish like salmon can help make hair healthy and prevent premature graying.

    article_image3

    Dark chocolate is a good source of iron and copper. Two great nutrients for preventing gray hair and aging. Dark chocolate contains important nutrients like copper, iron, and zinc. This leads to the growth of more cells, including hair.

    article_image4

    Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for the functioning of the body, hair, and scalp. Omega-3 fatty acids keep hair soft and shiny and prevent hair loss.

    article_image5

    In addition to keeping bones healthy and strong, Vitamin D plays an important role in making hair healthy. A study published in The International Journal of Trichology found that children suffering from premature graying have low levels of vitamin D. But remember, both vitamin D deficiency and excessive consumption of vitamin D can cause hair loss. Therefore, use it in moderation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Challenging toxic masculinity: Promoting healthy masculinity and breaking harmful gender norms RTM EAI

    Challenging toxic masculinity: Promoting healthy masculinity and breaking harmful gender norms

    Women's safety: Essential tips for smart social media use and tackling digital threats RTM

    Women’s safety: Essential tips for smart social media use and tackling digital threats

    Empowering Women: 10 Essential rights women should be aware of for safety NTI

    Empowering Women: 10 Essential rights women should be aware of for safety

    Haldi Doodh: 8 Benefits of drinking it before you sleep NTI

    Haldi Doodh: 8 Benefits of drinking it before you sleep

    8 Common daily habits that can slowly deteriorate your life quality NTI

    8 Common daily habits that can slowly deteriorate your life quality

    Recent Stories

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024 snt

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger RTM

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger

    From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation RTM

    From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos snt

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos

    Durga Puja 2024: Know about the secret of Maa Durga's 10 weapons and more RBA

    Durga Puja 2024: Know about the secret of Maa Durga's 10 weapons and more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon