    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

    Deshabhimani, the CPI(M) mouthpiece, has suspended its Kannur unit's news editor, Anil Kumar, for publishing a fake note attributed to actor Mohanlal. 

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 6:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 6:47 PM IST


    Kannur: The CPI(M) mouthpiece, Deshabhimani, has suspended its Kannur unit's news editor, Anil Kumar, for publishing a fake note in the name of actor Mohanlal. The article, which claimed to be written by Mohanlal, expressed condolences for the death of Kaviyoor Ponnamma, but contained serious errors.

    The said note stated that Mohanlal's biological mother had passed away, and now his on-screen mother, Ponnamma, has also breathed her last. This sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many condemning the newspaper for spreading misinformation.

    Deshabhimani later expressed regret for the mistake in a brief editor's note on page 5, without specifying the error. However, sources within the party confirmed that Anil Kumar's actions were deemed unacceptable and warranted disciplinary action.

    Anil Kumar, who had previously written biographies including one on EMS Namboodiripad, had written the article without Mohanlal's permission. The CPI(M) leadership has taken this incident seriously, especially since there is a campaign against fake news in the media.

    This incident highlights the importance of fact-checking and verifying information before publication, especially when it involves public figures. The CPI(M) has indicated that further action may be taken against Anil Kumar at the party level.

    The suspension comes at a time when the CPI(M) is emphasizing the need for responsible journalism and accuracy in reporting. The party's decision to take disciplinary action against its own editor underscores its commitment to upholding journalistic standards.

    However, Mohanlal, one of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema, has not publicly commented on the incident. 

