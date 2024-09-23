Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know

Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna play pivotal roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster. The filmmakers also announced that there are only 75 days left before the release of Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is one of the most highly anticipated films in the business. The picture was originally planned to enter cinemas in August, but it has been pushed back to December owing to awaiting work. There have been several speculations concerning the film's release date, but producer Bunny Vasu has lately reacted to them. He confirmed that the film will be released on the specified date.

The film's producers have claimed that Pushpa 2 will be released in just 75 days. On Instagram, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “75 DAYS for the world to witness Pushpa and his matchless aura on the big screens. #Pushpa2TheRule will mark an unprecedented chapter in Indian Cinema. THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024.”

Previously, Allu Arjun addressed film speculations during Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam's pre-release ceremony. He put an end to concerns that Pushpa 2 would be postponed until 2025, confirming that the picture will be released on December 6, 2024.

Following the huge success of the previous film, Pushpa 2 has been the most awaited film in Indian cinema. The hype for the film has grown since the teaser debuted on Allu Arjun's birthday. The clip showed the actor in a startling new appearance, wearing a saree and having his face painted blue and red. He also dressed him in traditional gold and floral jewellery.

Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, has Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay in key parts. Sukumar directed the film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Mandanna recently told fans that the sequel will be "bigger" than before, recognising the tremendous anticipation around the film.

Previously, the filmmakers piqued netizens' interest with a new poster portraying Fahadh Fassil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Faasil is pictured clutching a rifle and an axe, seeming brave and with an intent expression on his face. Following the release of Pushpa: The Rise, both reviewers and spectators praised his performance.

