Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know

    Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna play pivotal roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster. The filmmakers also announced that there are only 75 days left before the release of Pushpa 2. 
     

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 6:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

    Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is one of the most highly anticipated films in the business. The picture was originally planned to enter cinemas in August, but it has been pushed back to December owing to awaiting work. There have been several speculations concerning the film's release date, but producer Bunny Vasu has lately reacted to them. He confirmed that the film will be released on the specified date.

    The film's producers have claimed that Pushpa 2 will be released in just 75 days. On Instagram, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “75 DAYS for the world to witness Pushpa and his matchless aura on the big screens. #Pushpa2TheRule will mark an unprecedented chapter in Indian Cinema. THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024.”

    Also Read: Prabhas tops Pan-India star list, Jr NTR or SRK or Allu Arjun? Who holds second spot?

    Previously, Allu Arjun addressed film speculations during Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam's pre-release ceremony. He put an end to concerns that Pushpa 2 would be postponed until 2025, confirming that the picture will be released on December 6, 2024.

    Following the huge success of the previous film, Pushpa 2 has been the most awaited film in Indian cinema. The hype for the film has grown since the teaser debuted on Allu Arjun's birthday. The clip showed the actor in a startling new appearance, wearing a saree and having his face painted blue and red. He also dressed him in traditional gold and floral jewellery.

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH

    Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, has Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay in key parts. Sukumar directed the film, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

    Mandanna recently told fans that the sequel will be "bigger" than before, recognising the tremendous anticipation around the film.

    Previously, the filmmakers piqued netizens' interest with a new poster portraying Fahadh Fassil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Faasil is pictured clutching a rifle and an axe, seeming brave and with an intent expression on his face. Following the release of Pushpa: The Rise, both reviewers and spectators praised his performance. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder dmn

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...' RTM

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...'

    Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Nigerian Singer CKay-Nora Fatehi collaborate on an exciting new track-Details inside NTI

    Nigerian Singer CKay-Nora Fatehi collaborate on an exciting new track—Details inside

    Telugu choreographer Jani Master CONFESSES to sexual assualt; days after arrest ATG

    Telugu choreographer Jani Master CONFESSES to sexual assualt; days after arrest

    Recent Stories

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024 snt

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger RTM

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger

    From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation RTM

    From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos snt

    Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos

    Grey hair can be caused by a lack of these nutrients RTM

    Grey hair can be caused by a lack of these nutrients

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon