Tanushree Dutta reveals Emraan Hashmi is not a 'comfortable kisser'; Here's what she said

Tanushree Dutta revealed discomfort in kissing scenes with Emraan Hashmi, citing a lack of real-life chemistry. Recalling an awkward scene in Chocolate, she praised Emraan's acting but emphasized their mutual discomfort. Meanwhile, Emraan expressed a desire to move on from the 'serial kisser' tag, acknowledging its origin as a joke but wanting to explore diverse roles. He last appeared in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan in a negative role

Tanushree Dutta recently opened up about her experiences with Emraan Hashmi during the filming of their three collaborations – Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005), and Good Boy, Bad Boy (2007). The two actors gained notoriety for their steamy kissing scenes, particularly in Aashiq Banaya Aapne, which made waves in Bollywood.

In a recent interview, Dutta candidly shared insights into her on-screen chemistry with Hashmi. She revealed that despite the perceived comfort in their kissing scenes, both actors were not entirely at ease with the intimate scenes. Dutta recalled an awkward kissing scene from the movie Chocolate, which was eventually left out of the final cut. She mentioned that the first time they shot a kissing scene, it was uncomfortable, but with subsequent attempts, the awkwardness lessened. Dutta emphasized that their lack of real-life chemistry contributed to the discomfort, stating, "He does have a kisser-boy image, but he is not the most comfortable kisser. And neither am I."

Tanushree Dutta, who made her Bollywood debut in Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005, went on to feature in various films, including Dhol, Speed, Saas Bahu Aur Sensex, Rokk, Hum Ne Li Hai..Shapath, and had special appearances in Bhagam Bhag and 36 China Town.

In a parallel development, Emraan Hashmi, who has been associated with the 'serial kisser' tag, expressed his desire to move on from the stereotype. Despite acknowledging that the tag was initially a self-assigned joke, Hashmi admitted that it had stuck with him throughout his career. He acknowledged the benefits it brought him but expressed a keen interest in exploring different roles and shedding the 'serial kisser' image. Hashmi, who was last seen in Tiger 3, emphasized the challenges actors face in breaking free from stereotypical character archetypes.