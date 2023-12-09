Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tanushree Dutta reveals Emraan Hashmi is not a 'comfortable kisser'; Here's what she said

    Tanushree Dutta revealed discomfort in kissing scenes with Emraan Hashmi, citing a lack of real-life chemistry. Recalling an awkward scene in Chocolate, she praised Emraan's acting but emphasized their mutual discomfort. Meanwhile, Emraan expressed a desire to move on from the 'serial kisser' tag, acknowledging its origin as a joke but wanting to explore diverse roles. He last appeared in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan in a negative role

    Tanushree Dutta reveals Emraan Hashmi is not a 'comfortable kisser'; Here's what she said ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Tanushree Dutta recently opened up about her experiences with Emraan Hashmi during the filming of their three collaborations – Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005), and Good Boy, Bad Boy (2007). The two actors gained notoriety for their steamy kissing scenes, particularly in Aashiq Banaya Aapne, which made waves in Bollywood.

    In a recent interview, Dutta candidly shared insights into her on-screen chemistry with Hashmi. She revealed that despite the perceived comfort in their kissing scenes, both actors were not entirely at ease with the intimate scenes. Dutta recalled an awkward kissing scene from the movie Chocolate, which was eventually left out of the final cut. She mentioned that the first time they shot a kissing scene, it was uncomfortable, but with subsequent attempts, the awkwardness lessened. Dutta emphasized that their lack of real-life chemistry contributed to the discomfort, stating, "He does have a kisser-boy image, but he is not the most comfortable kisser. And neither am I."

    Tanushree Dutta, who made her Bollywood debut in Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005, went on to feature in various films, including Dhol, Speed, Saas Bahu Aur Sensex, Rokk, Hum Ne Li Hai..Shapath, and had special appearances in Bhagam Bhag and 36 China Town.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan calls out Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour, terms him 'Nakli contestant'

    In a parallel development, Emraan Hashmi, who has been associated with the 'serial kisser' tag, expressed his desire to move on from the stereotype. Despite acknowledging that the tag was initially a self-assigned joke, Hashmi admitted that it had stuck with him throughout his career. He acknowledged the benefits it brought him but expressed a keen interest in exploring different roles and shedding the 'serial kisser' image. Hashmi, who was last seen in Tiger 3, emphasized the challenges actors face in breaking free from stereotypical character archetypes.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Country of Blind' in race of Oscar nominations: Hina Khan says, " fingers crossed" SHG

    'Country of Blind' in race of Oscar nominations: Hina Khan says, " fingers crossed"

    Hollywood actor Ryan O'Neal passes away at 82 RKK

    Hollywood actor Ryan O'Neal passes away at 82

    'Bigg Boss 17': Salman Khan calls out Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour, terms him 'Nakli contestant' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan calls out Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour, terms him 'Nakli contestant'

    Remembering the iconic journey of Leelavathi: A Stalwart in Sandalwood

    Kannada actress Leelavathi passes away: Remembering the iconic journey of a stalwart in Sandalwood

    Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan passes away at 24 SHG

    Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan passes away at 24

    Recent Stories

    Kerala dowry deaths: 5 cases that stirred public outcry rkn

    Kerala dowry deaths: 5 cases that stirred public outcry

    Opinion Did Nehru play the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir right?

    Opinion: Did Nehru play the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir wrong?

    Country of Blind' in race of Oscar nominations: Hina Khan says, " fingers crossed" SHG

    'Country of Blind' in race of Oscar nominations: Hina Khan says, " fingers crossed"

    AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly AJR

    AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly

    Kerala: 15-year-old boy suffering from genetic disease awaits assistance for Aadhaar card updation rkn

    Kerala: 15-year-old boy suffering from genetic disease awaits assistance for Aadhaar card updation

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon