Aamir Khan buys property worth THIS whooping amount in Bandra

Aamir Khan recently made headlines with latest real estate acquisition in Mumbai's upscale Bandra suburb. This new property is part of Bella Vista Apartments complex in Pali Hill

Property Acquisition in Bandra

Aamir Khan acquires a Mumbai property in Bandra's Pali Hill for Rs 9.75 crore, with additional costs of Rs 58 lakh for stamp duty and Rs 30,000 for registration

Stamp Duty and Registration Costs

The property, part of Bella Vista Apartments, adds to Aamir's existing holdings in the complex, where his ex-wives also reside

Size and Redevelopment Plans

Spread over 1,027 sq ft, the new acquisition is earmarked for redevelopment

Diverse Property Portfolio

Aamir Khan's diverse property portfolio includes a Panchgani farmhouse, a Carter Road apartment, and holdings in Uttar Pradesh

Features of the New Property

The sea-facing property spans two floors and includes a spacious open area

Upcoming Film Release

Aamir's upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is set for a Christmas release

