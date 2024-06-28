How to fix a broken friendship? Tips to reconnect and heal

Lifestyle
Discover steps to reconnect and heal from drifting apart with a close friend.
Ask yourself if you miss them and if reconnecting could enrich your life.
Let go of past grievances for your own peace and decide if reaching out aligns with your values.
Expert advice suggests starting with a heartfelt message or call to initiate reconciliation.
Initiate contact with a sincere apology, acknowledging your part in any rift.
Understand rebuilding takes time; respect boundaries and demonstrate commitment through actions.
Recognize both parties need time to heal; communicate with empathy and understanding.
Show care through consistent small gestures to reinforce your commitment.
Know healing takes time; be patient, and open-hearted, and cherish the opportunity to reconnect.
Stay open-hearted and embrace the journey of reconnecting with a cherished friend.