How to fix a broken friendship? Tips to reconnect and heal

Image credits: Pexels

How to fix a broken friendship?

Discover steps to reconnect and heal from drifting apart with a close friend.

Image credits: Pexels

Reflect on your feelings

Ask yourself if you miss them and if reconnecting could enrich your life.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Consider forgiveness

Let go of past grievances for your own peace and decide if reaching out aligns with your values.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Seek guidance from experts

Expert advice suggests starting with a heartfelt message or call to initiate reconciliation.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Taking the first step

Initiate contact with a sincere apology, acknowledging your part in any rift.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Rebuilding trust

Understand rebuilding takes time; respect boundaries and demonstrate commitment through actions.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Patience and Empathy

Recognize both parties need time to heal; communicate with empathy and understanding.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Small gestures matter

Show care through consistent small gestures to reinforce your commitment.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Healing process

Know healing takes time; be patient, and open-hearted, and cherish the opportunity to reconnect.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Stay open to reconnection

Stay open-hearted and embrace the journey of reconnecting with a cherished friend.

Image credits: Pexels
