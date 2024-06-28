Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Agar Payal kisi...', Armaan Malik gets irked as Sana Makbul confronts him about 2nd marriage

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana Makbul confronted Armaan Malik about his dual marriages, questioning his stance on his first wife, Payal, potentially remarrying. Armaan's responses reflected a defensive tone, highlighting complexities in his marital situation, which had earlier caused emotional turmoil for Payal

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana Makbul confronted Armaan Malik about his two wives, questioning him if he would approve if Payal, his first wife, decided to marry again. Sana asked if he would be okay with it and Armaan responded somewhat defensively, stating that it was a hypothetical situation and not something he could answer definitively.

When Sana pressed the question again, Armaan admitted that while Payal had accepted his marriage with Kritika, he personally wouldn't have accepted Payal remarrying. He stated that Payal had accepted it but he wouldn't have done the same. He added that if Payal marries someone else, she should stay with him while he stays in his own home.

This discussion followed Payal's emotional breakdown in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, where she recalled how she found out about Armaan's second marriage to Kritika. Payal tearfully recounted how she had been out one day and received a call from Armaan and Kritika about their marriage, and how she immediately asked them about it.

Armaan, who married Payal in 2011 and later married Kritika in 2018 without legally ending his first marriage, has faced scrutiny over his marital status. He has previously addressed these controversies, stating that he is willing to share his story with anyone genuinely curious about their family dynamics. He also emphasized his readiness to confront any derogatory remarks or unnecessary conflicts, stating that he could respond in the same tone and manner if provoked.

