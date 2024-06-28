BREAKING: Former Jharkhand CM Hemat Soren granted bail by HC in land scam case

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. The decision, delivered after weeks of deliberation, reflects the court's view that Soren is not likely guilty and poses no further risk while on bail.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a significant development related to a money laundering case connected to a land scam. The court's decision, delivered on Friday, comes after weeks of deliberation since June 13, when the court had reserved its decision on Soren's bail plea.

Senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury, representing Soren, confirmed the court's decision, stating, "Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has determined that prima facie, he is not guilty of the offence and does not pose a risk of committing further offences while on bail."



Soren, who serves as the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with allegations of money laundering linked to a land scam. Currently held at Birsa Munda jail, the 48-year-old politician faced opposition during the hearing from the ED's counsel, SV Raju, who argued against granting bail, expressing concerns over potential repeat offences if Soren were released.



The High Court's decision marks a turning point in Soren's legal battle, following a previous denial of bail by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi. Dissatisfied with the lower court's ruling, Soren approached the High Court, challenging the decision and seeking relief.

The case revolves around allegations of substantial proceeds of crime generated through the purported forgery of official records, involving falsified documents and fraudulent transactions in land deals worth crores. The investigation has drawn attention due to its implications on governance and allegations against prominent political figures.

