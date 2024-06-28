Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paradise REVIEW: Is Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran’s film worth watching? Read reactions

    Paradise Twitter Review: Malayalam stars Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran’s film centres on a married couple whose anniversary trip to Sri Lanka takes an unexpected turn. Read what social media users have to say about the film.
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    Paradise is a Sri Lankan-Indian drama film co-written and directed by Prasanna Vithanage. The film, presented by Mani Ratnam and Siva Ananth under the Madras Talkies brand and produced by Newton Cinema, stars Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera. It follows the narrative of a married couple whose anniversary vacation to Sri Lanka takes an unexpected turn.

    The film made its global debut on October 7, 2023, at the 28th Busan International Film Festival, where it received the Kim Jiseok Award. The film opens in cinemas on June 28, 2024.

    Paradise Story: 
    An Indian couple travels to the gorgeous hill highlands of crisis-torn Sri Lanka to commemorate their fifth wedding anniversary. However, as unexpected occurrences occur, tensions rise, revealing deeper flaws in their relationship. Paradise Cast & Crew "Paradise" boasts an excellent ensemble cast. Roshan Mathew plays Kesav, while Darshana Rajendran portrays his wife, Amritha. Their characters, an Indian couple, travel to the scenic but crisis-hit hill area of Sri Lanka to commemorate their fifth wedding anniversary. 

    As the story progresses, they meet Shyam Fernando's character, Mr. Andrew, a local tour guide, and Mahendra Perera as Sergeant Bandara, which adds complexity to their voyage. Sumith Ilango plays Shree, and Azher Samsoodeen plays Iqbal, both of whom contribute to the story's progression as unanticipated occurrences heighten tensions and expose deeper flaws in the couple's relationship. The film dives into the connections between these personalities, creating a complex tapestry of human emotions against the background of a nation in turmoil.

    Prasanna Vithanage directed "Paradise," which he co-wrote with screenwriter Anushka Senanayake. The film's producers are Sanita Chittilappilly, Anto Chittilappilly, Mani Ratnam, and Siva Ananth. It boasts Rajeev Ravi's engaging cinematography and A. 

    Sreekar Prasad's precise editing, as well as a riveting musical composition created by K. "Paradise" is presented in a trilingual manner, with conversation in English, Sinhala, and Malayalam, reflecting the cultural diversity of its location. The debut of "Paradise" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. 

