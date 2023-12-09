Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan calls out Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour, terms him 'Nakli contestant'

    Salman Khan showed a video of Abhishek Kumar's behaviour to all his housemates and questioned him for such an attitude and also said that the awarded for the 'Most Nakli Contestant of the House' should go to him. 

    'Bigg Boss 17': Salman Khan calls out Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour, terms him 'Nakli contestant' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    'Bigg Boss 17' fans eagerly await the weekend to see Salman Khan confront the houseguests for their behavior during the week. Salman Khan was unable for the Weekend Ka Vaar in the last episode, so Karan Johar took his place. Yesterday's episode was said to be continued today with the host giving a reality check to contestant Abhishek Kumar. Today, Salman will address Abhishek's outbursts on the show and warn him about his aggressive behavior.

    Salman Khan on Abhishek Kumar

    Salman shows a video of Abhishek's behaviour to all housemates and questions him for such an attitude. He then says that after all this, Abhishek has the guts to say that he is like this, he is emotional, and then states that the former should be awarded as the 'Most Nakli Contestant of the House'. 

    Salman also slams Abhishek for bringing up his past while fighting with Isha Malviya. He says, "I don't know what drama you are doing. I have explained to you so many times to control your anger, emotions, and your words but you don't have one. You are the one who starts the fight by poking a contestant and then later start crying."

    The video

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Last week, Abhishek and former contestant Thelka Bhai a.k.a Sunny Arya were eliminated from the show as Abhishek claimed he did physical violence on him. 

    As yesterday's episode continues today, it will be fun to see what other problems the host will take up. 

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remembering the iconic journey of Leelavathi: A Stalwart in Sandalwood

    Kannada actress Leelavathi passes away: Remembering the iconic journey of a stalwart in Sandalwood

    Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan passes away at 24 SHG

    Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan passes away at 24

    Actress Pooja Gandhi visits nostalgic 'Mungaru Male' house after marriage: WATCH what she said vkp

    Actress Pooja Gandhi visits nostalgic 'Mungaru Male' house after marriage: WATCH what she said

    'Brahmastra 2': Ranveer Singh to play Ranbir Kapoor's father Dev? Here's what we know RKK

    'Brahmastra 2': Ranveer Singh to play Ranbir Kapoor's father Dev? Here's what we know

    'Mission Start Ab': Prime Video to release original reality series, to air from THIS date RKK

    'Mission Start Ab': Prime Video to release original reality series, to air from THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-631 December 09 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-631 December 09 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Long and healthy life PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday AJR

    'Long and healthy life': PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped after demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran rkn

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped after demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran

    kerala news live 09 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Body of Kanam Rajendran will brought to Thiruvananthapuram soon

    Heart health to blood sugar regulation: 7 benefits of eating blueberries ATG EAI

    Heart health to blood sugar regulation: 7 benefits of eating blueberries

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon