Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan calls out Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour, terms him 'Nakli contestant'

'Bigg Boss 17' fans eagerly await the weekend to see Salman Khan confront the houseguests for their behavior during the week. Salman Khan was unable for the Weekend Ka Vaar in the last episode, so Karan Johar took his place. Yesterday's episode was said to be continued today with the host giving a reality check to contestant Abhishek Kumar. Today, Salman will address Abhishek's outbursts on the show and warn him about his aggressive behavior.

Salman Khan on Abhishek Kumar

Salman shows a video of Abhishek's behaviour to all housemates and questions him for such an attitude. He then says that after all this, Abhishek has the guts to say that he is like this, he is emotional, and then states that the former should be awarded as the 'Most Nakli Contestant of the House'.

Salman also slams Abhishek for bringing up his past while fighting with Isha Malviya. He says, "I don't know what drama you are doing. I have explained to you so many times to control your anger, emotions, and your words but you don't have one. You are the one who starts the fight by poking a contestant and then later start crying."

The video

Last week, Abhishek and former contestant Thelka Bhai a.k.a Sunny Arya were eliminated from the show as Abhishek claimed he did physical violence on him.

As yesterday's episode continues today, it will be fun to see what other problems the host will take up.