    Delhi airport roof collapse: Civil Aviation Minister says PM Modi inaugurated different building

    Naidu's comment came in response to allegations from the Congress party, which claimed that the collapsed roof was part of the expanded Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday (June 28) addressed the recent tragic incident at Delhi airport's Terminal 1, where a roof collapse resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others. The roof in question, he clarified, was constructed during 2008-09.

    Naidu's comment came in response to allegations from the Congress party, which claimed that the collapsed roof was part of the expanded Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year.

    Delhi-NCR drenched: Heavy rains flood roads, submerge cars, and slow traffic (WATCH)

    Speaking to reporters, Naidu said, "I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi is on the other side, and the building that collapsed here is an old building, opened in 2009."

    Government sources revealed that the construction of the affected roof had been contracted out by GMR Airports Limited to private contractors.

    The roof collapsed as heavy rain lashed the national capital on Friday, causing a portion of the canopy at Terminal 1 to give way. Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, marking one of the wettest spells the city has experienced in June.

    The downpour led to widespread waterlogging, with visuals showing vehicles submerged under flyovers in various parts of the city.

    Roof collapse at Delhi airport terminal 1 halts operations, 1 dead, several injured

    In light of the incident, the Union Minister announced a nationwide audit of airport infrastructures and declared compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh for those injured.

    "We express our condolences to the life that has been lost in this tragic incident. We immediately dispatched the emergency response team, the fire safety team, and also the CISF and NDRF teams. Everyone was available at the site, and they have conducted a thorough inspection to ensure no further casualties," Naidu added.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
