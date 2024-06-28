 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

'Kalki 2898 AD': Where to watch the film on OTT?

Image credits: Poster

'Kalki 2898 AD'

The film 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in theatres yesterday and is doing well.

Image credits: instagram

The Hindi version

The Hindi version of the film will be available on Netflix.

Image credits: instagram

The cost

Netflix has already acquired the film's rights for a hefty Rs 175 crore.

Image credits: instagram

South Indian languages

In South Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical release.

Image credits: instagram

The cost

Amazon Prime Video bought the film's rights for Rs 200 crore. 

Image credits: instagram

When?

The film will be out on OTT at least two months after its theatrical premiere.

Image credits: instagram
