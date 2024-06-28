'Kalki 2898 AD': Where to watch the film on OTT?

Entertainment
The film 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in theatres yesterday and is doing well.
The Hindi version of the film will be available on Netflix.
Netflix has already acquired the film's rights for a hefty Rs 175 crore.
In South Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical release.
Amazon Prime Video bought the film's rights for Rs 200 crore.
The film will be out on OTT at least two months after its theatrical premiere.