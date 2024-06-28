Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Nita Ambani seen shopping for sarees in Varanasi [ WATCH]

Nita Ambani visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to present the first wedding invitation for her son Anant Ambani's upcoming wedding on July 12

The Ambani family, renowned for their wealth and influence, has been busy hosting a series of pre-wedding events for their son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant. The celebrations began with a grand soiree in Jamnagar earlier this year, followed by another lavish event on a cruise.

As the wedding date approaches, the family has intensified their preparations. Recently, Nita Ambani was seen shopping for sarees in Varanasi, adding to the excitement surrounding the big day.

Nita Ambani's Shopping Extravaganza in Varanasi

About a month ago, Bollywood's elite were aboard a luxurious cruise to celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Upon their return, the families swiftly moved into planning mode for the wedding scheduled for July 12.

Nita Ambani recently traveled to Varanasi to offer the first wedding invitation card to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Following this sacred gesture, she was seen exploring the streets of Varanasi to shop for Banarasi sarees.

A video circulating online shows Nita Ambani in a large saree store, examining various options. Dressed in a stunning pink saree paired with an orange blouse, she accessorized her look with a diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a pearl kada, exuding elegance and grace.

Wedding Invitations in Full Swing

A few days ago, Anant Ambani was seen personally inviting Bollywood celebrities Ajay Devgn-Kajol and Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna by visiting their homes with the wedding invitation. He also extended an invitation to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for the grand event.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Upcoming Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who have known each other since childhood, are set to wed in July 2024. The grand ceremony will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s BKC, a venue owned by Mukesh Ambani. The wedding day is set for July 12, and it will be followed by a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13, where attendees will be dressed in traditional Indian formal wear. The festivities will culminate with the 'Mangal Utsav,' or wedding reception, on July 14.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s EXPENSIVE wedding card contains gold Hindu god idols and silver temple

With meticulous planning and grand celebrations, the Ambani family is poised to host a wedding that promises to be a memorable and spectacular event.

Latest Videos