Super League Kerala's third season begins on Sept 25, featuring six clubs. Shashi Tharoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Sanju Samson are associated with teams, and former ISL players like Roy Krishna will also participate in the tournament.

The third season of Super League Kerala is set to begin on September 25, with parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor serving as the chief patron of Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran as the co-owner of Forca Kochi FC, and cricketer Sanju Samson as the co-owner of Malappuram FC. The third season is set to begin with a strong line-up of teams and prominent personalities.

The upcoming season will feature Calicut FC, Forca Kochi FC, Kannur Warriors FC, Malappuram FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC and Thrissur Magic FC, a release said.

League's Vision and Prominent Backers

Super League Kerala was launched in 2024 with the aim of developing professional football in the state and providing local players with opportunities to play alongside experienced Indian and international footballers. The six clubs also have several well-known personalities associated with them. Samson is the co-owner of Malappuram FC, parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor is the chief patron of Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, while actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is the co-owner of Forca Kochi FC.

Star Players to Feature in Season 3

The third season will also feature players who have previously played in the Indian Super League, including Roy Krishna, Mailson Alves, Ishan Pandita, Lenny Rodrigues, Rafael Augusto and Michael Soosairaj, the release said.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Season 3 will be available soon through SkillBox and the Super League Kerala website. (ANI)