Sunny Deol to ring in Raksha Bandhan for first time with half-sisters Esha, Ahana? Know details

Just a few days back, Esha Deol shared photos with her half-brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, for the first time ever on her Instagram account. In a new update, according to reports, it might be possible that Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol might celebrate his first-ever Raksha Bandhan festival with half-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Sunny Deol is totally enjoying the unprecedented super success of his recent release Gadar 2. Amid all this, it is being said and reported that the actor and his brother Bobby along with cousin Abhay Deol will ring in the festival of Raksha Bandhan for the first time with daughters of iconic Bollywood diva Hema Malini and their half-sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Yes, you heard it right. In a new update, according to reports, it might be possible that Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol with Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol, might celebrate his first-ever Raksha Bandhan festival with half-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

According to reports by a leading Bollywood entertainment portal, Sunny Deol might visit the daughters of Hema Malini this Raksha Bandhan to celebrate the festival of siblings. "Sunny Paaji is extremely happy at this moment because he witnessed the long-time desired success with Gadar 2, and hence he wants to forget all the past and focus on the present. And this year he might visit his sister's place to tie Rakhi along with brothers Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, we can not confirm the authenticity of the report.

Interestingly, this comes days after Esha Deol graced the screening of Gadar 2 and then shared photos with her half-brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, for the first time on her Instagram account. Esha shared these photos with a caption filled with emojis. She used a strong-armed emoji followed by heart emojis and a nazar amulet emoji, "♥️♥️".

Later, Dharmendra took to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a video collage featuring his children together - Sunny, Bobby and Esha. Along the video, he shared a note and wrote, "Friends love 💕 you all for making Gadar 2 a big success 🙏.. Togetherness a great blessing," he wrote.

For the unversed, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are daughters of veteran star Dharmendra from his second marriage with Hema Malini. Before his marriage to Dream Girl of Bollywood, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur, with who he has two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

