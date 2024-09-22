Coldplay adds third concert in India due to high demand; BookMyShow tickets available today at 2 PM

Tickets for this additional concert were available starting at 2 PM exclusively through the BookMyShow app. In an exciting twist, Coldplay has also hinted at a "mystery guest" joining them for this performance, heightening the anticipation among fans.

British rock band Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, with ticket sales for these shows having commenced on September 22. However, the immense demand for tickets led to a rapid sell-out, prompting the band to announce a third show on January 21, 2025. Tickets for this additional concert were available starting at 2 PM exclusively through the BookMyShow app. In an exciting twist, Coldplay has also hinted at a "mystery guest" joining them for this performance, heightening the anticipation among fans.

The ticketing process encountered significant challenges earlier today when the BookMyShow website experienced a technical outage for about 20 minutes. This disruption left over 700,000 eager fans in a digital queue, all hoping to secure their spots for the band's long-awaited return to India since their last visit in 2016.

Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" is expected to bring an electrifying experience to the DY Patil Sports Stadium, showcasing tracks from their acclaimed album along with fan-favorite classics. The excitement among fans was palpable, with many taking to social media to express their frustration when the ticketing site went down. One user tweeted, “#BookMyShow is down… I don’t want Coldplay, I just need a movie ticket. Do it ASAP,” while another quipped, “What a time to crash!”

Before ticket sales launched, BookMyShow had assured fans that individuals could purchase up to four tickets per show, and that the sale would begin promptly at 12 PM. However, the platform's inability to manage the overwhelming traffic led to widespread complaints, with users questioning the choice of BookMyShow as the ticketing partner due to past issues, including mishaps with World Cup ticket sales.

Once back online, the site was flooded with fans eager to buy tickets for what promises to be an unforgettable musical experience. Concert-goers can expect a dazzling array of performances, featuring new singles like "We Pray" and "feelslikeimfallinginlove," alongside beloved hits such as "Yellow," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida," all enhanced by stunning visuals, lasers, and fireworks.

