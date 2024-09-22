iPhone 16 Offer: How to get it under Rs 50,000?

The Apple iPhone 16 series is currently experiencing brisk sales. Learn how to buy the Apple iPhone 16 mobile at low price with trade-in offers, bank offers, and more.

iPhone 16 offer

The Apple iPhone 16 series is currently experiencing brisk sales. 4 models have been released including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is now available for purchase across the country through Apple authorized stores and e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon India. Apple's trade-in program allows users to sell their current device, i.e. for exchange. You can exchange your iPhone online or at an Apple Store and get a discount on a new one. The base 128GB model of the Apple iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 for the iPhone 16.

Apple iPhone 16

When upgrading to the new iPhone 16, you can see details on how much you can save by trading in your old iPhone. The iPhone 15, which was launched last year for ₹79,900, is now available for ₹69,900 after the price cut. Apple offers up to Rs 37,900 if you trade in your iPhone 15. If you own an iPhone 14, currently priced at Rs 59,900, you can get up to Rs 32,100 through Apple's trade-in program when you upgrade to iPhone 16. Even if you've discontinued the Apple iPhone 13 series, you can trade it in for up to Rs 31,000. For iPhone 12, the trade-in value is up to Rs 20,800

iPhone 16 price

You will receive store credit for your old iPhone or Android device as part of the trade-in program. You cannot get money for it. However, you can use it to buy any new iPhone. Another important thing is that the actual trade-in value of the mobile depends on its condition. For example, the trade-in value mentioned above is the best you can get. However, the value will be lower if the screen is damaged or the phone does not turn on.

iPhone 16 features

This allows customers to buy the smartphone for less than Rs 50,000. Launched on September 9, 2024 at the 'It's Glowtime' event, this high-end smartphone is currently available at an unbelievable discount on Flipkart. This allows customers to buy the smartphone for less than Rs 50,000. The original price of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 in India was Rs 79,990, the 256GB model was Rs 89,990 and the 512GB model was priced at Rs 1,09,990.

iPhone 16 exchange deal

Currently, Flipkart is offering the 128GB iPhone 16 model for Rs 48,650, which is the effective price after exchange. You can buy iPhone 16 (128GB, Ultramarine) on Amazon for Rs 79,900. You can reduce it to Rs 53,650 by exchanging the iPhone 15 Plus in good condition. This saves you up to Rs 26,250. Additionally, customers using ICICI Bank credit cards are eligible for an instant discount of Rs 5,000, which brings down the final price of the iPhone 16 to Rs 48,650.

