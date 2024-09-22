Shraddha Kapoor welcomes nanhi stree, names her 'small' (see picture)

Shraddha Kapoor shines brightly as she celebrates the success of "Stree 2" by welcoming her new pet, affectionately named "Small," adding joy to her life.

Shraddha Kapoor is once again in the spotlight, and this time for an utterly adorable reason—she has welcomed a charming new pet into her life! The talented actress, who is currently celebrating the massive success of "Stree 2," has introduced her fans to her new companion, affectionately named "Small."

"Stree 2" has taken the box office by storm, solidifying Shraddha’s status as one of Bollywood's leading actresses. With its humorous blend of horror and heart, the film has resonated with audiences and critics alike, shattering records and setting new benchmarks in the industry. This remarkable achievement has made her the first female lead in a horror-comedy to garner such widespread acclaim, further cementing her place in Bollywood history.

Amid this celebratory atmosphere, Shraddha took to social media to introduce her new pet, affectionately named "Small." The little pup, a thoughtful gift from her dear friend Fazaa, symbolizes a joyful celebration of her film's success. Shraddha shared adorable pictures with Small, showcasing the budding bond between the actress and her new companion.

She wrote in her sentimental post, "A small woman has come to my house!!! Meet 'Small'. Our new family member, my dear friend @fazaa_s6 gifted me this small happiness. Now this is the best way to celebrate." Her excitement was palpable as she expressed that Small was the perfect addition to her life, coinciding beautifully with the triumph of "Stree 2."

However, not everyone seems thrilled with this new family member. Shraddha teased her followers, hinting that someone in her circle is less than happy about Small’s arrival. “Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai. Swipe karke dekho woh shaqs kaun hai,” she wrote, leaving fans curious about the identity of the not-so-happy participant in her joyous celebration.

As Shraddha continues to bask in the glow of her latest success, her adorable new pet adds an extra layer of joy to her life, showcasing that there’s always room for more happiness, both on-screen and off.

ALSO READ: Raj Kapoor kept THIS condition to see Karisma Kapoor at hospital when she was born

Latest Videos