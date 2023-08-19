Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra attend event; see photos
The star-studded event boasted an illustrious guest list, with luminaries ranging from Ranveer Singh, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi gracing the occasion, making it a glamorous affair that showcased the vibrant camaraderie within the film industry
Ranveer Singh looked flamboyant in a lemon yellow velvety pant which he paired with a white t-shirt and white sneakers
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra added a splash of vibrancy to the celebration with their distinctive fashion choices. Kiara elegantly donned a flowing, printed dress adorned with a spectrum of colors, radiating a lively aura. Meanwhile, Sidharth exuded his own flair, opting for a multi-hued shirt paired smartly with black pants, contributing to the eclectic charm of the gathering
The ever-graceful couple, Samir Soni and Neelam Kothari Soni, exuded their characteristic elegance and poise, maintaining their timeless charm at the event
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan presented a striking and captivating presence as a couple, radiating an undeniable charm and elegance when seen together
Arslan Goni and Suzanne Khan was truly endearing, radiating an undeniable charm that captured hearts and exuded an aura of genuine adorableness
Shweta Bachchan graced the occasion accompanied by her children, Navya and Agastya, who are already familiar figures in their own right. Agastya is set to embark on his acting journey with Zoya Akhtar's project, 'The Archies,' marking his debut in the industry. Meanwhile, Navya shines as an entrepreneur
Sanjay Kapoor emanated a dapper aura, impeccably styled in a smart ensemble that accentuated his refined and polished appearance
Ananya Panday's choice of a white bodycon dress showcased her stunning appearance, while Chunky Panday sported a playful Hawaiian t-shirt paired with white pants, embodying a funky and relaxed style
Siddhant Chaturvedi exuded an aura of flamboyance and boundless energy, radiating a vibrant and spirited presence that caught everyone's attention
Amidst the attendees, the renowned Lagaan actor was also in attendance. Amir Khan graced the event with his esteemed presence