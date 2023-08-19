Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra attend event; see photos

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celebrating his birthday in style, Excel Entertainment producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted an extravagant soirée at his residence during the late hours of Friday, extending the festivities into the early hours of Saturday. The star-studded event boasted an illustrious guest list, with luminaries ranging from Ranveer Singh, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani gracing the occasion, making it a glamorous affair that showcased the vibrant camaraderie within the film industry

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Ranveer Singh looked flamboyant in a lemon yellow velvety pant which he paired with a white t-shirt and white sneakers

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra added a splash of vibrancy to the celebration with their distinctive fashion choices. Kiara elegantly donned a flowing, printed dress adorned with a spectrum of colors, radiating a lively aura. Meanwhile, Sidharth exuded his own flair, opting for a multi-hued shirt paired smartly with black pants, contributing to the eclectic charm of the gathering

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    The ever-graceful couple, Samir Soni and Neelam Kothari Soni, exuded their characteristic elegance and poise, maintaining their timeless charm at the event

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan presented a striking and captivating presence as a couple, radiating an undeniable charm and elegance when seen together

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Arslan Goni and Suzanne Khan was truly endearing, radiating an undeniable charm that captured hearts and exuded an aura of genuine adorableness

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Shweta Bachchan graced the occasion accompanied by her children, Navya and Agastya, who are already familiar figures in their own right. Agastya is set to embark on his acting journey with Zoya Akhtar's project, 'The Archies,' marking his debut in the industry. Meanwhile, Navya shines as an entrepreneur

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Sanjay Kapoor emanated a dapper aura, impeccably styled in a smart ensemble that accentuated his refined and polished appearance

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday's choice of a white bodycon dress showcased her stunning appearance, while Chunky Panday sported a playful Hawaiian t-shirt paired with white pants, embodying a funky and relaxed style

    article_image10

    Varinder Chawla

    Siddhant Chaturvedi exuded an aura of flamboyance and boundless energy, radiating a vibrant and spirited presence that caught everyone's attention

    article_image11

    Varinder Chawla

    Amidst the attendees, the renowned Lagaan actor was also in attendance. Amir Khan graced the event with his esteemed presence

