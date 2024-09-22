Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First salary of actress Jaya Prada : From Rs. 10 to lakhs in two years

    Famous actress and politician Jayaprada's revelation that she received only Rs. 10 as her salary for her first film has surprised many.

    article_image1
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 7:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 7:36 PM IST

    Jaya Prada

    Actress Jaya Prada's real name is Lalitha Rani Rao. She was born in a Telugu-speaking family in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Her father, Krishna Rao, was a Telugu film financier, and her mother, Neelavani, was a homemaker. She had a keen interest in dance and music from a young age and received training in both.

    article_image2

    Movies

    During her teenage years, Jaya Prada performed a dance at her school's annual day function. A film director, who was a special guest, was impressed by her performance and offered her a three-minute dance sequence in the Telugu film Bhoomi Kosam (1974). Initially hesitant, Jaya Prada agreed with her parents' encouragement. She was paid a mere Rs. 10 for her debut performance.

     

    article_image3

    Jaya Prada's Tamil movies

    Subsequently, she received offers to act in major Telugu film productions. She made her Tamil debut with the film Manmadha Leelai, directed by K. Balachander. However, she primarily focused on Telugu films. In Tamil, she acted in only a few films, including Ninaithale Inikkum and 47 Naatkal, both starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

    article_image4

    Jaya prada Age

    Jaya Prada made her Hindi film debut with Sargam. Although she initially faced difficulty getting roles in Hindi cinema, she eventually became a full-fledged Hindi film actress. Having worked with all the leading heroes of the 80s, Jaya Prada, now 62, continues to act in substantial roles. In the 2008 film Dasavathaaram, she starred opposite Kamal Haasan, and received applause for her performance.
     

    article_image5

    Beyond acting, Jaya Prada served the people by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telugu Desam Party. In 1986, she married producer Srikant Nahata, who was already married to Chandra and had two children. This marriage sparked controversy. Jaya Prada, a controversial figure in politics, now commands a hefty salary for character roles. From getting only Rs. 10 for her first film, she started earning lakhs after completing five films. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray opposes release of Fawad, Mahira Khan's film in India RKK

    Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray opposes release of Fawad, Mahira Khan's film in India

    Devara Trailer: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor promise an action packed thriller [WATCH] NTI

    Devara Trailer: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor promise an action packed thriller [WATCH]

    Shraddha Kapoor welcomes nanhi stree, names her 'small' (see pictures) NTI

    Shraddha Kapoor welcomes nanhi stree, names her 'small' (see picture)

    Coldplay adds third concert in India due to high demand; BookMyShow tickets available today at 2 PM AJR

    Coldplay adds third concert in India due to high demand; BookMyShow tickets available today at 2 PM

    Unni Mukundan turns 37: Makers of 'Get Set Baby' unveils new poster dmn

    Unni Mukundan turns 37: Makers of 'Get Set Baby' unveils new poster

    Recent Stories

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to install hybrid solar lights to eliminate power outages during at Prayagraj dmn

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to install hybrid solar lights to eliminate power outages during at Prayagraj

    Arjun rescue op: Confusion mars search op as diving expert Eshwar Malpe quits, Navy to arrive on Sep 23

    Arjun rescue op: Confusion mars search op as diving expert Eshwar Malpe quits, Navy to arrive tomorrow

    Why red aloe vera is new superpower for skin, hair, and heart health AJR

    Why red aloe vera is new superpower for skin, hair, and heart health

    Tirupati laddu row: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu announces "cleansing process" in state temples dmn

    Tirupati laddu row: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu announces "cleansing process" in state temples

    Prone to Urinary Tract Infections? Discover easy prevention tips NTI

    Prone to Urinary Tract Infections? Discover easy prevention tips

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon