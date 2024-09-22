Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to install hybrid solar lights to eliminate power outages during at Prayagraj

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are in full swing, with the Electricity department taking innovative measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply. To achieve this, 2,004 hybrid solar lights will be installed across the 4,000-hectare fairgrounds, including major intersections and Pontoon bridges.

Prayagraj: As preparations for Mahakumbh-2025 progresses at a war-footing in Prayagraj, the Electricity department, is taking innovative measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the grand event. Following the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the department plans to install hybrid solar lights to prevent power outages throughout the Mahakumbh.

The electricity arrangements for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, spanning 4,000 hectares, will be significantly different from those of previous events.

Pramod Kumar Singh, Chief Engineer of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, stated, "Both permanent and temporary works are being carried out for the Mahakumbh at a cost of ₹391.04 crores. This time, a plan will be implemented to ensure the event is free from power outages. To achieve this, 2,004 hybrid solar lights powered will be installed throughout the fairgrounds. These lights will also be placed at all major intersections and Pontoon bridges in the Kumbh area. With these installations, even in the event of a power cut, there will be no darkness in the Kumbh area."

The entire Mahakumbh area will be brightly illuminated at night. According to the Chief Engineer of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, the Electricity Department will lay a 1,543 km long power line throughout the Mahakumbh area, including 1,405 km of LT lines and 138 km of HT lines. To support this, 85 temporary power houses, 85 DG sets, 15 RMUs, and 42 new transformers will be installed.

Electricity connections will be provided to the 4.71 lakh people living in camps within the fairgrounds. In addition to lighting arrangements in the camps, 67,000 street lights will be installed, along with high mast lights at all major intersections. These street lights along the roads and in the camps will ensure the entire Kumbh Mela area is brightly lit, creating a daylight-like atmosphere even during the night.

