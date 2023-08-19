Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Varma spills beans on 'getting used' to limelight on his relationship with girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia

    Currently enjoying the success of his brilliant performances, which got rave reviews from fans and audiences in Dahaad, Lust Stories 2 and KaalKoot, in a new interview, Vijay Varma opened up on getting used to the limelight on his relationship with girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia.

    Vijay Varma spills beans on 'getting used' to limelight on his relationship with girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Since Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma announced their relationship, they have been ruling hearts and headlines. In a recent interview, the lovebirds got labelled and tagged as one of the most sought-after couples. Not just this, but the Kaalkoot actor got asked about the shift in his fans showing an active interest in his personal life. Vijay mentioned that he is actually not comfortable with it and added that he is learning to get used to it. Today, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the most loved and adorable real-life couples in Bollywood who never fail to dish out the couple and relationship goals whenever they get papped together in and around the city.

    ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu shares heartfelt bedtime ritual with daughter Devi, husband Karan Singh Grover; WATCH video

    Their nuanced performance in noted filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's anthology within Lust Stories 2, which had a mix of lust, romance, steamy scenes, kisses, murder, mystery and much more, even before confirming their relationship garnered a lot of buzz and curiosity among the netizens and fans who speculated that there is much more in this then 'rumoured' couple of the Bollywood industry. Many fans constantly manifested them to get together in reality apart from just on the screens.

    In his recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, opening on the recent changes that include his fans showing an active interest in his personal life updates, Vijay Varma said, "First of all, it is news to me that we are one of the most sought-after couples. It is humbling and nice. But I was not used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and tend to get a lot of attention. I am not particularly comfortable. But, I am just trying to get used to it."

    Recently, Vijay and Tamannaah also featured together in Lust Stories 2 in which their steamy romance and intimate scenes left the audience completely impressed. For the anthology, Tamannaah also broke her no-kiss on-screen policy.

    ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx shares happy health update at his Mexico vacation; Know details

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt in versatile roles: Gucci global ambassador to Raha's mother ATG

    Alia Bhatt in versatile roles: Gucci global ambassador to Raha's mother

    'Masterpeace': Starring Nithya Menen, Sharafudheen, OTT platform announces their second Malayalam web series LMA

    ‘Masterpeace’: Starring Nithya Menen, Sharafudheen, OTT platform announces their second Malayalam web series

    Bipasha Basu shares heartfelt bedtime ritual with daughter Devi, husband Karan Singh Grover; WATCH video ATG

    Bipasha Basu shares heartfelt bedtime ritual with daughter Devi, husband Karan Singh Grover; WATCH video

    Britney Spears breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari vma

    Britney Spears breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari

    Jamie Foxx shares happy health update at his Mexico vacation; Know details vma

    Jamie Foxx shares happy health update at his Mexico vacation; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt in versatile roles: Gucci global ambassador to Raha's mother ATG

    Alia Bhatt in versatile roles: Gucci global ambassador to Raha's mother

    Hassan: Police raid on district jail; Mobile phones, weed and other banned items seized vkp

    Hassan: Police raid on district jail; Mobile phones, weed and other banned items seized

    Uttar Pradesh: Actor Rajinikanth calls on Governor Anandiben Patel; To watch 'Jailer' with CM Yogi Adityanath today

    Uttar Pradesh: Actor Rajinikanth calls on Governor Anandiben Patel; To watch 'Jailer' with CM Adityanath today

    'Masterpeace': Starring Nithya Menen, Sharafudheen, OTT platform announces their second Malayalam web series LMA

    ‘Masterpeace’: Starring Nithya Menen, Sharafudheen, OTT platform announces their second Malayalam web series

    Araria Four more arrested in Bihar journalist murder case; 2 absconding AJR

    Araria: Four more arrested in Bihar journalist murder case; 2 absconding

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon