Vijay Varma spills beans on 'getting used' to limelight on his relationship with girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia

Currently enjoying the success of his brilliant performances, which got rave reviews from fans and audiences in Dahaad, Lust Stories 2 and KaalKoot, in a new interview, Vijay Varma opened up on getting used to the limelight on his relationship with girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia.

Since Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma announced their relationship, they have been ruling hearts and headlines. In a recent interview, the lovebirds got labelled and tagged as one of the most sought-after couples. Not just this, but the Kaalkoot actor got asked about the shift in his fans showing an active interest in his personal life. Vijay mentioned that he is actually not comfortable with it and added that he is learning to get used to it. Today, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the most loved and adorable real-life couples in Bollywood who never fail to dish out the couple and relationship goals whenever they get papped together in and around the city.

Their nuanced performance in noted filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's anthology within Lust Stories 2, which had a mix of lust, romance, steamy scenes, kisses, murder, mystery and much more, even before confirming their relationship garnered a lot of buzz and curiosity among the netizens and fans who speculated that there is much more in this then 'rumoured' couple of the Bollywood industry. Many fans constantly manifested them to get together in reality apart from just on the screens.

In his recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, opening on the recent changes that include his fans showing an active interest in his personal life updates, Vijay Varma said, "First of all, it is news to me that we are one of the most sought-after couples. It is humbling and nice. But I was not used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and tend to get a lot of attention. I am not particularly comfortable. But, I am just trying to get used to it."

Recently, Vijay and Tamannaah also featured together in Lust Stories 2 in which their steamy romance and intimate scenes left the audience completely impressed. For the anthology, Tamannaah also broke her no-kiss on-screen policy.

