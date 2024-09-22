Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray opposes release of Fawad, Mahira Khan's film in India

    The Legend of Maula Jatt'  is the first Pakistani film to be released in India since the ban on Pakistani artists was lifted.

    Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray opposes release of Fawad, Mahira Khan's film in India RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Political leader Raj Thackeray has advised against the release of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in Maharashtra. The film is the first Pakistani film to be released in India since the ban on Pakistani artists was lifted. However, it was recently announced that the film will only be released in Mumbai. Raj Thackeray addressed the film's release, stating that no other state, including Maharashtra, should release it.

    Raj Thackerya's tweet

    Also read: Raj Kapoor kept THIS condition to see Karisma Kapoor at hospital when she was born

    About 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

    Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan star in The Legend of Maula Jatt, which will be released on October 2. For those who don't know, The Legend of Maula Jatt was a big hit in Pakistan and around the world, and it remains the highest-grossing Pakistani and Punjabi-language film of all time. The Legend of Maula Jatt is a modern retelling of the 1979 Pakistani classic based on the characters created by Nasir Adeeb. The film stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick and the storyline is about the intense rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Natt.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Devara Trailer: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor promise an action packed thriller [WATCH] NTI

    Devara Trailer: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor promise an action packed thriller [WATCH]

    Shraddha Kapoor welcomes nanhi stree, names her 'small' (see pictures) NTI

    Shraddha Kapoor welcomes nanhi stree, names her 'small' (see picture)

    Coldplay adds third concert in India due to high demand; BookMyShow tickets available today at 2 PM AJR

    Coldplay adds third concert in India due to high demand; BookMyShow tickets available today at 2 PM

    Unni Mukundan turns 37: Makers of 'Get Set Baby' unveils new poster dmn

    Unni Mukundan turns 37: Makers of 'Get Set Baby' unveils new poster

    Coldplay concert tickets back on BookMyShow after brief outage; queue runs beyond 7 lakh AJR

    Coldplay concert tickets back on BookMyShow after brief outage; queue runs beyond 7 lakh

    Recent Stories

    Obesity reduces testosterone and sperm count by disrupting brain circuits, new study reveals shk

    Obesity reduces testosterone and sperm count by disrupting brain circuits, new study reveals

    Devara Trailer: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor promise an action packed thriller [WATCH] NTI

    Devara Trailer: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor promise an action packed thriller [WATCH]

    Which is better? Cow Ghee vs Buffalo Ghee vkp

    Which is better? Cow Ghee vs Buffalo Ghee

    Which is better? Cow Ghee vs Buffalo Ghee vkp

    Which is better? Cow Ghee vs Buffalo Ghee

    ISRO recruitment 2024 Apply for Technician Medical officer and other posts vkp

    ISRO recruitment 2024: Apply for Technician, Medical officer and other posts

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal

    Video Icon