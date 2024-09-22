Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray opposes release of Fawad, Mahira Khan's film in India

The Legend of Maula Jatt' is the first Pakistani film to be released in India since the ban on Pakistani artists was lifted.

Political leader Raj Thackeray has advised against the release of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in Maharashtra. The film is the first Pakistani film to be released in India since the ban on Pakistani artists was lifted. However, it was recently announced that the film will only be released in Mumbai. Raj Thackeray addressed the film's release, stating that no other state, including Maharashtra, should release it.

About 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan star in The Legend of Maula Jatt, which will be released on October 2. For those who don't know, The Legend of Maula Jatt was a big hit in Pakistan and around the world, and it remains the highest-grossing Pakistani and Punjabi-language film of all time. The Legend of Maula Jatt is a modern retelling of the 1979 Pakistani classic based on the characters created by Nasir Adeeb. The film stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick and the storyline is about the intense rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Natt.

