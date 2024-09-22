Unni Mukundan turns 37: Makers of 'Get Set Baby' unveils new poster

The team of Unni Mukundan's upcoming comedy-drama 'Get Set Baby' released a poster featuring him as an obstetrician, wishing him a happy 37th birthday. Directed by Vinay Govind, the film follows an IVF specialist's life challenges, starring Nikhila Vimal alongside Unni.

It is actor Unni Mukundan's birthday today and to mark his 37th birthday, the team of his upcoming film 'Get Set Baby' unveiled a poster on social media. The poster features Unni as an obstetrician holding a newborn baby, donning a surgeon's outfit. Fans are showering love on the poster, expressing eagerness to watch this comedy-drama on the big screen.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan's SHOCKING views on divorce, intercaste marriage and more

“#GetSetBaby Team wishes a very Happy Birthday to our dearest... families' favorite... most lovable star... Unni Mukundan!”, the makers captioned the post.



Directed by Vinay Govind, 'Get Set Baby' shows the life of an IVF specialist, played by Unni Mukundan, highlighting the challenges he faces and overcomes. Nikhila Vimal stars alongside Unni as the female lead.



The film boasts a talented cast, including Chemban Vinod Jose, Johny Antony, Meera Vasudevan, and Surabhi Lakshmi. YV Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran penned the screenplay, while Mahesh Narayanan handles editing and Alex J Pulickal is in charge of cinematography. Sam CS composes the original background score and soundtrack.



Unni Mukundan, in a recent interview, expressed his passion for working on socially relevant yet entertaining films. 'Get Set Baby' aims for a balance between emotional storytelling and commercial entertainment.



The release date is yet to be announced, but fans can look forward to Unni's diverse roles in 'Get Set Baby' and his upcoming crime thriller 'Marco', where he plays a crime boss.



Birthday wishes poured in for Unni Mukundan on social media. Among the wishers was actress Anusree, who shared a picture of her with the actor with the caption, "Happy birthday Unni Chetta, be blessed forever".

Unni Mukundan was last seen in the thriller film 'Jai Ganesh', directed by Ranjith Sankar, where he played a handicapped ethical hacking worker.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor turns 44; kicks off birthday celebrations [PHOTOS]

Latest Videos