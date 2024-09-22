Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unni Mukundan turns 37: Makers of 'Get Set Baby' unveils new poster

    The team of Unni Mukundan's upcoming comedy-drama 'Get Set Baby' released a poster featuring him as an obstetrician, wishing him a happy 37th birthday. Directed by Vinay Govind, the film follows an IVF specialist's life challenges, starring Nikhila Vimal alongside Unni.

    Unni Mukundan turns 37: Makers of 'Get Set Baby' unveils new poster dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    It is actor Unni Mukundan's birthday today and to mark his 37th birthday, the team of his upcoming film 'Get Set Baby' unveiled a poster on social media. The poster features Unni as an obstetrician holding a newborn baby, donning a surgeon's outfit. Fans are showering love on the poster, expressing eagerness to watch this comedy-drama on the big screen.

    Also Read: Kamal Haasan's SHOCKING views on divorce, intercaste marriage and more

    “#GetSetBaby Team wishes a very Happy Birthday to our dearest... families' favorite... most lovable star... Unni Mukundan!”, the makers captioned the post.

    Directed by Vinay Govind, 'Get Set Baby' shows the life of an IVF specialist, played by Unni Mukundan, highlighting the challenges he faces and overcomes. Nikhila Vimal stars alongside Unni as the female lead.


    The film boasts a talented cast, including Chemban Vinod Jose, Johny Antony, Meera Vasudevan, and Surabhi Lakshmi. YV Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran penned the screenplay, while Mahesh Narayanan handles editing and Alex J Pulickal is in charge of cinematography. Sam CS composes the original background score and soundtrack.


    Unni Mukundan, in a recent interview, expressed his passion for working on socially relevant yet entertaining films. 'Get Set Baby' aims for a balance between emotional storytelling and commercial entertainment.


    The release date is yet to be announced, but fans can look forward to Unni's diverse roles in 'Get Set Baby' and his upcoming crime thriller 'Marco', where he plays a crime boss.

    Birthday wishes poured in for Unni Mukundan on social media. Among the wishers was actress Anusree, who shared a picture of her with the actor with the caption, "Happy birthday Unni Chetta, be blessed forever".

    Unni Mukundan was last seen in the thriller film 'Jai Ganesh', directed by Ranjith Sankar, where he played a handicapped ethical hacking worker.

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor turns 44; kicks off birthday celebrations [PHOTOS]

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Coldplay concert tickets back on BookMyShow after brief outage; queue runs beyond 7 lakh AJR

    Coldplay concert tickets back on BookMyShow after brief outage; queue runs beyond 7 lakh

    Star Parivaar Awards 2024: Rupali Ganguly to Rohit Purohit, check out winners list RKK

    Star Parivaar Awards 2024: Rupali Ganguly to Rohit Purohit, check out winners list

    Coldplay Mumbai tickets LIVE NOW! Step-by-step easy guide here RKK

    Coldplay Mumbai tickets LIVE NOW! Step-by-step easy guide here

    The Inspiring Journey of Comedian Kapil Sharma: From PCO Booth to Stardom RBA

    Rags to riches: The Inspiring Journey of comedian Kapil Sharma

    Fan throws phone at Diljit Dosanjh in Paris, his response will shock you [WATCH] RTM

    Fan throws phone at Diljit Dosanjh in Paris, his response will shock you [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru murder Police launch probe with multple teams to crack horrific crime of 29-yr-old Nepal woman vkp

    Bengaluru murder: Police launch probe with multiple teams to crack horrific crime of 29-yr-old Nepal woman

    Coldplay concert tickets back on BookMyShow after brief outage; queue runs beyond 7 lakh AJR

    Coldplay concert tickets back on BookMyShow after brief outage; queue runs beyond 7 lakh

    Iconic Taj Mahal faces time's wrath: More cracks appear, Quranic versus fade, precious gems erode due to rain shk

    Iconic Taj Mahal faces time’s wrath: More cracks appear, Quranic versus fade, precious gems erode due to rain

    HISTORIC India records more wins than losses in Tests with victory over Bangladesh; full list of records here snt

    HISTORIC! India records more wins than losses in Tests with victory over Bangladesh; full list of records here

    Im not here for corruption or CM chair': Arvind Kejriwal speaks out at 'Janta ki Adalat' AJR

    'I'm not here for corruption or CM chair': Arvind Kejriwal speaks out at 'Janta ki Adalat'

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon