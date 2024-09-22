Devara Trailer: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor promise an action packed thriller [WATCH]

The highly anticipated trailer for Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR, has finally been unveiled, generating significant buzz among fans and film enthusiasts alike. Set to hit theaters on September 27, the film also features prominent actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Koratala Siva, this marks Jr NTR's first release since his international hit, RRR, further heightening expectations.

The trailer opens with Jr NTR narrating a haunting dream, where the sea transforms into a vivid red. This intriguing introduction sets the tone for what appears to be an intense storyline. As the trailer progresses, viewers are introduced to a host of characters, including Saif Ali Khan, who portrays a formidable antagonist and Jr NTR’s ally. Janhvi Kapoor plays the romantic interest, adding emotional depth to the narrative. Notably, Jr NTR’s double role adds a layer of complexity to his character, promising a captivating performance.

Devara marks Jr NTR’s 30th film and includes a stellar supporting cast featuring Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. The film is reportedly making waves in the pre-release business, having secured impressive theatrical rights in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, valued at around Rs 113 crore. The breakdown includes approximately Rs 45 crore for the Nizam region and Rs 22 crore for the Ceded area. The film has also seen significant interest outside these states, with Karnataka's theatrical rights valued at Rs 15 crore and Rs 16.50 crore for Tamil Nadu and Kerala combined.

The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, promises to enhance the cinematic experience, while cinematography by R Rathnavelu and editing by A Sreekar Prasad contribute to its overall production quality.

In a remarkable achievement, Devara has already set records in North America, selling over 32,000 tickets and becoming the fastest Indian film to reach the $1.2 million milestone in pre-sales. With such impressive numbers, the excitement surrounding Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 is palpable, making it one of the most awaited films of the year.

